Oviedo, Blanco bottle up K-Mets in 2-1 Cards win

That offense came back down to earth Monday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Johnson City pitchers Johan Oviedo and Fabian Blanco combined to quiet the K-Mets and Carlos Rodriguez had an RBI single in the sixth inning to lift the Cardinals to a 2-1 victory.

Oviedo, Johnson City’s starter, was effectively wild. The fireballing right-hander walked only three in his six innings, but he faced many deep counts and had the Kingsport hitters off balance all night.

A solid performance by K-Mets starter Christian James kept the Cardinals’ offense from faring much better. James allowed just two unearned runs over his six innings of work but suffered the tough-luck loss.

The Cardinals scored their two runs in the top of the sixth. After a one-out double by Wadye Ynfante, Delvin Perez reached on a throwing error. Brady Whalen followed with a sacrifice fly ahead of Rodriguez’s RBI single that staked Johnson City to a 2-0 lead.

After Oviedo’s six shutout innings, Johnson City manager Roberto Espinoza put the game in the hands of the 19-year-old Blanco, and the southpaw did not disappoint despite facing a challenge in the eighth.

After allowing back-to-back-to-back singles in the inning, Blanco surrendered only a sac fly to Jeremy Vasquez then struck out Anthony Dirocie to end the threat.

“It was a classic pitcher’s duel tonight,” K-Mets manager Luis Rivera said. “I tip my hat to their pitchers. They were able to mix up their pitches and the spots.

“They were able to get some big hits there in the sixth inning tonight that ultimately helped them win the ballgame, but my team played really well and hard tonight.”

The teams conclude their series today with an 11 a.m. first pitch for the rubber match.

“It’s only the fourth game this season, so it shouldn’t be that much different,“ Rivera said of the early start. “This is actually around the same time that we get up and take the field in Florida (in instructional ball). ... This may provide more of a challenge if it was later in the season.”