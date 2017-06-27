Ex-Gators slugger Vasquez settling in just fine in Tennessee

Fast-forward two years and the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Vasquez is embarking upon a professional career with the Kingsport Mets after an outstanding junior campaign at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Fla.

The Palm City, Fla., native played two years with the Gators, particularly excelling in the postseason.

After hitting .339 with two home runs and 20 RBIs in 29 games in his first season at Florida, Vasquez hit .378 in the 2015 NCAA tournament. He was even better in the CWS, going 10-for-21 (.476) and roping a two-run double in the Gators’ elimination win over Miami.

As a sophomore, Vasquez hit .291 with 48 hits, 11 doubles, 22 runs scored and 15 RBIs while starting 52 games in right field. Again, he was exceptional in the postseason when he batted .429 in the 2016 NCAAs.

But then came the transfer to Division II Nova Southeastern, which was coming off its first national championship in 2016.

“I just felt like I needed a change,” said Vasquez, who has watched the Gators’ run to Omaha this year with interest. “I loved my time at Florida and I’m wishing all the guys the best at the College World Series.”

At Nova, Vasquez moved to first base and served as the Sharks’ cleanup batter, hitting at a .317 clip with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs. He scored 54 runs and compiled a robust .614 slugging percentage.

“My strengths on the field are that I can hit,” he said. “I’ve always been a gap-to-gap guy and can hit some out. And I’m pretty good defensively at first base. Off the field, I’ve tried to be a good teammate. I love the game, I love being out here.”

The Mets selected Vasquez in the 28th round of this year’s draft.

“Wherever I went I was totally fine with,” he said. “I just wanted to get drafted, so the waiting is a little tough. I’m thankful the Mets gave me this opportunity.”

Vasquez has no qualms about going to the wooden bat after playing in the Northwoods League with the Kenosha Kingfish in the summer of 2015 and with the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod League last summer.

“The Cape was a great time last summer,” Vasquez said. “The Northwoods League kind of seems what’s about to happen here, although the traveling up there is a little longer.”

Now he’s experiencing another part of the country.

“Kingsport is much different from Florida,” Vasquez said. “There are a lot of mountains up here. It’s smaller town, but the stadium is beautiful and the field is nice. Everyone I’ve met has been very welcoming. It seems like it’s going to be a fun summer.”