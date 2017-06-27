Early outburst boosts Cardinals to series win over K-Mets

That wasn’t the case for the Cardinals on Tuesday. They struck for three runs in the top of the first inning and held on to take the Appalachian League rubber match with the K-Mets, 4-2.

In that early ambush, the Cards sent eight batters to plate against Kingsport starter Garrison Bryant and got their runs on three hits.

The 18-year-old Bryant settled down and followed with four scoreless frames.

“(Bryant’s) first inning was a little rough,” said K-Mets manager Luis Rivera. “I felt like his fastball was flat and he threw too many of them. After the first couple innings, he made the adjustment to mixing in his off-speed pitches well and began to pitch backwards. He threw the ball pretty good and kept us in the game.”

But the Kingsport batters could not find the big hits they needed despite getting the leadoff man on base in every inning except the third and the fifth.

“Our offense didn’t perform well today,” Rivera noted. “We were too timid at the plate. We took too many fastballs and then chased breaking balls out of the zone.”

After the Cardinals added an insurance run in the top of the eighth on Jonathan Rivera’s sacrifice fly, Anthony Dirocie smacked a two-run homer in the bottom half to halve the Kingsport deficit.

Dionis Paulino singled to open the bottom of the ninth, but Cardinals closer Thomas St. Clair got the next three K-Mets batters to earn the save.

“Our pitchers did a great job,” Johnson City manager Roberto Espinoza said. “They did a great job of getting ahead and attacking the zone. Then the bullpen came through again and was able to hold down a very good offense in Kingsport.”

The Cardinals earned their second consecutive series win.

“We’re trying to develop these guys in winning atmospheres,” Espinoza said, “so any time you can take the series it’s very important.”

Kingsport and Elizabethton open a three-game series Wednesday night at Hunter Wright. Each game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.