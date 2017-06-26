K-Mets outlast Cards for 'Kingsport Spirit' victory

On Sunday afternoon, that formidable offense stayed hot, but this time the K-Mets needed every swing of the bat to hold off Johnson City 7-6 before a large crowd at Hunter Wright Stadium for their home opener.

“It was a great game,” Kingsport manager Luis Rivera said. “It was back and forth all night. They would score and we would answer. We would score and they would answer. Our guy (starter Ezequiel Zabaleta) pitched well and kept us in the game.”

Kingsport seemed to take control early with a four-run outburst in the bottom of the first inning, but Johnson City doggedly chipped away. Two out into the top of the seventh, Cardinals first baseman Carlos Rodriguez hit a towering solo homer to left to tie the game at 6.

Kingsport wasted little time answering. Juan Uriarte, Jeremy Vasquez and Gavin Garay began the bottom half of the seventh with singles, the last of which put the K-Mets ahead 7-6.

The Cardinals had a rally attempt left in them, however. After a leadoff infield single in the ninth, a wild pickoff throw put the tying run at third with no one out.

Fireballing right-hander Yeudy Colon coaxed two groundouts and got a strikeout to escape the jam and finish the two-inning save for Kingsport.

“Colon is a really good, hard-throwing pitcher,” Rivera said. “He did a great job of attacking their hitters down in the zone with the sinker and slider and was able to mix up his speeds well tonight.”

The K-Mets hammered out 13 hits — bringing their three-game season total to 46 — and drew six bases on balls.

“So far our approach has been very good,” Rivera said. “If you continue to show a good approach and wait for your pitch, there’s a good chance that you’re going to string together some good at-bats.”

In addition to the victory, the home crowd also was treated to the “Kingsport Spirit,” celebrating the city’s centennial. The K-Mets wore special commemorative jerseys.

The K-Mets and Cardinals return to action on Monday at Hunter Wright. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.