‘Kingsport Spirit’ ready to play ball at Hunter Wright

The K-Mets’ opener has been designated the Centennial Spirit Game in honor of the city celebrating its 100th birthday.

K-Mets players and coaches will wear specially designed “Kingsport Spirit” jerseys for the game. The jerseys are covered with a collage of images that make up the Kingsport Spirit. Fans may purchase these game-worn jerseys starting in the third inning at the K-Mets’ Fan Shop. All proceeds from the sale of the jerseys will benefit the Kingsport Archives.

Kingsport Mayor John Clark is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for City of Kingsport Employee Appreciation Night. In addition, it’s Magnet Schedule Giveaway Night and the first 500 fans through the gate will receive a 2017 Kingsport Mets magnet schedule.

The popular Kids Zone once again will be available, offering inflatables, games and fun with Slider, the K-Mets’ mascot.

Kingsport opened 2-0 at Burlington before being rained out Saturday night.