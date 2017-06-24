K-Mets’ bats keep blazing in 16-1 win over Royals

The K-Mets pounded Royals pitchers for 22 hits in a 16-1 pummeling at Burlington Athletic Stadium on Friday night.

Kingsport jumped on Burlington starter Michael Messier for five runs in the first inning and piled on four more in the second against reliever Yereimy Garcia to quickly take control.

Five K-Mets hitters had at least three hits in the victory. Every batter in Kingsport’s lineup hit safely, and seven of the starting nine drove in a run and scored a run.

Catcher Juan Uriarte capped the first with a three-run homer. He also combined with Anthony Dirocie for back-to-back shots in a four-run ninth.

Dirocie also singled twice and doubled in six trips, scoring twice and driving in five. Uriarte finished 3-for-6 with three runs scored and four RBIs.

Victor Moscote went 4-for-5 with run driven in, and Edgardo Fermin and Rigoberto Terrazas each went 3-for-5 with three runs scored for Kingsport. Dionis Paulino added a 2-for-5 effort with a double and also crossed home three times.

The beneficiaries of the outburst were K-Mets starter Carlos Hernandez and reliever Ronald Sanchez. Hernandez allowed just one hit over five innings, walking two and fanning five.

Despite entering with a 10-1 cushion, Sanchez picked up the save with four innings of three-hit relief. He struck out three, walked two and allowed just one unearned run.

The K-Mets (2-0) go for the sweep tonight with right-hander Ezequiel Zabaleta on the hill.