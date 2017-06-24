K-Mets’ Lozer making transition from college ball

Instead the recent graduate with a degree in sociology and a focus in sales management is playing professional baseball in a town that also houses the corporate headquarters of a world-renowned chemical company that produces a broad range of functional plastics.

“I just graduated from Michigan a few days ago,” Lozer said during the Kingsport Mets’ media day on Wednesday. “It wasn’t until the last month of the season that I had a hunch I was going to play professional baseball instead of getting a job in the real world. I’m just lucky to be here.”

Lozer hails from an athletic family. His father, Jeffrey, played baseball at Davidson College.

“My dad says the two most famous people to come out of Davidson are Steph Curry and him,” Lozer said, laughing. “I believe half of that.”

Originally from Indianapolis, Lozer signed with the Wolverines out of North Central High School. His first three years at Michigan were spent as a spot reliever out of the bullpen.

“The first three years I was more of a situational guy: come in and get two outs, finish off an inning,” Lozer said.

Lozer earned the job as setup man for closer Jackson Lamb as a senior. Together, the duo pitched 58 innings for the Wolverines during the regular season without allowing an earned run.

Lozier’s last appearance of the season was the 100th of his career, second all-time at Michigan.

“My senior year was really a culmination of all the work I put in,” he said. “Jackson and I had a really good year. I was able to take advantage of the opportunity I was given my senior year.”

In his Michigan career, Lozer posted a 4-1 record with a 2.21 ERA, striking out 94 batters in 77 1-3 innings pitched.

Lozer finished his senior year 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA. In 27 innings pitched, he struck out 37 and walked just nine. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection this past season and finally caught the attention of major league scouts.

“This was my first experience with the Major League Baseball draft,” Lozer said. “The Mets and a couple of other teams saw me perform my senior year and really develop as a pitcher.”

The Mets used their 33rd-round pick to select Lozer, who bypassed a normal few days at St. Lucie and came straight from Ann Arbor to Kingsport late Tuesday.

“It’s definitely a change from college,” Lozer noted. “One aspect is all you have to focus on is baseball and developing as a baseball player, unlike college where you have to balance hard academics and hard time demands with baseball.

“This is my first opportunity to play professional baseball and throw a baseball for some change. It’s really great to have this opportunity and be in Kingsport. I am excited about getting it going.”