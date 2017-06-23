RHP Bryant makes career U-turn after Mets come calling

After a plethora of camps, campus visits and in-home visits from interested parties, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound pro-style quarterback signed with New Mexico Military Institute and was seemingly bound for the Land of Enchantment the first of June.

“A lot of schools in Florida were talking to me, but after a lot of traveling and touring, I found a pretty good quarterback situation there with a good opportunity,” Bryant said.

But a New York Mets scout happened upon his next-to-last game at Clearwater High School and took an immediate interest in the right-handed pitcher.

“Three weeks before I was supposed to report to New Mexico, the Mets’ scout pretty much said they were going to draft me,” Bryant said.

As a contingent, the scout also got the attention of North Florida, which quickly offered Bryant a baseball scholarship should nothing come to fruition in the draft.

“I ended up telling New Mexico I wasn’t coming and committed to UNF for baseball,” Bryant said, “but I knew and UNF knew I wasn’t coming there either. It was just in case something happened in the draft.”

Something did happen in the draft. The Mets selected Bryant in the 36th round last year.

It was a quick career change based on a limited evaluation time by the Mets.

“I’m not overpowering, I stay at 88-91 mph with good movement,” Bryant said. “I think the Mets saw I had the ability to locate, I don’t walk a lot of guys and I can go deep in ballgames and not lose my control.”

Bryant’s initial pro assignment came in the Gulf Coast League in 2016. He pitched in only seven games, tossing just 8 1-3 innings, but learned much along the way.

“For the first time I put as much effort and more into baseball as I did into football,” Bryant noted. “Baseball had been pretty much a hobby sport and I hadn’t taken baseball very seriously. When I was given the opportunity to be a pro baseball player, I knew I wanted it to be something special.”

But had a certain college football scholarship offer come his way, baseball would have quickly returned to the backburner.

When Bryant’s family relocated to Clearwater, he met fellow Tornado football player Jacquez Jones for the first time. The family was so taken by Jones and his story, he became one of them.

“Jacquez was in a bad situation with his family,” Bryant noted. “His mom and dad were both in and out of prison and here was this gifted kid, both on the field and off the field. My mom and dad saw he was something special, so we took him in and he’s lived with us the last four years.”

The 5-11, 175-pound Jones blossomed into a stellar high school wide receiver. At Clearwater, he caught 54 passes from Bryant for 974 yards and eight touchdowns in 2015. As a senior, Jones was even better: 59 receptions, 1,004 yards and 10 scores.

A consensus three-star recruit, Jones eventually earned 65 collegiate offers before signing with Tennessee.

“We toured a lot of colleges together,” Bryant noted. “Jacquez ending up falling in love with the University of Tennessee, as my whole family has.”

Jones reports to Knoxville next week and the Bryant family will come on to Kingsport the week of the Fourth of July. Bryant hopes to see Jones play this fall at Neyland Stadium.

“We were there last year for the Tennessee-Alabama game and it was an awesome environment,” Bryant said. “I so glad my adopted brother has signed with the University of Tennessee. If I had the offer from Tennessee, I would have signed and gone there, too.”