K-Mets come out roaring to open season

Ripping Royals pitching for 11 hits, the K-Mets roared out of the gates with a 10-5 victory at Burlington on Thursday night.

Kingsport (1-0) broke open a tight 3-2 contest with five runs in the sixth inning.

The frame opened with Grabiel Jimenez being hit by a pitch and Rigoberto Terrazas singling to center. Following a sacrifice bunt from Angel Manzanarez, both Jimenez and Terrazas scored on Ranfy Adon’s triple.

Adon came home on Edgardo Fermin’s single to push the K-Mets’ lead to 6-2. Fermin came around on a pair of passed balls, one of which was ball four to Walker Lagrange, who then scored on a triple by Anthony Dirocie and the lead swelled to 8-2.

Lagrange finished 3-for-4 with one run scored and two driven in.

Adon was 2-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs, Fermin was 2-for-5, scored twice and drove in one, and Terrazas finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Terrazas entered the game as a pinch runner for Yeffry De Aza, who injured an ankle stealing second in the second inning.

Kingsport starter Jose Geraldo picked up the win with five innings of work. Geraldo allowed six hits and two earned runs, walked two and struck out two.

Marbin Montijo and Luis Mateo each tossed two innings of relief.

All of Burlington’s offense came via home run. Michael Gigliotti, the Royals’ 2017 fourth-round pick out of Lipscomb who was making his professional debut, clubbed a two-run homer in the third and slugged a solo shot in the ninth. Dennicher Carrasco also blasted a two-run home run in the ninth.

Kingsport and Burlington continue their series Friday night with Carlos Hernandez the scheduled pitcher for the K-Mets.