K-Mets spring into action this week

The K-Mets will start the season on Thursday with a three-game road trip to Burlington, N.C. Sunday’s home opener against Johnson City is being billed as the “Centennial Spirit Game.”

“We think this is a perfect way to celebrate the home opener,” said K-Mets media relations director Eric Cain. “There’s such a positive feeling here in Kingsport. You sense that no matter what the situation, things will be all right.”

In conjunction with the city celebrating its 100th anniversary, the K-Mets players will wear one-time-only spirit jerseys for the home opener.

“Beginning in the third inning, we’ll have signup sheets for fans to bid on the jersey number they want,” added Cain. “All the money that is received will be donated to the Kingsport Archives.”

The jerseys may be purchased for $100 while the supply lasts.

Along with Spirit Jersey Night, Sunday will also be city of Kingsport Employee Appreciation Night and the Magnet Schedule Giveaway. Kingsport Mayor John Clark will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and Kingsport native Carla Karst will sing the national anthem.

Along with the always popular Kids Zone, there will be multiple promotions throughout the season at home games.

“We are trying to enhance the fan experience at Hunter Wright Stadium each year,” said Cain. “We want the fans to think of coming to the game as a nine-inning vacation. They can put everything else on hold and just enjoy a day at the ballpark.”

--------

Where: Hunter Wright Stadium, 800 Granby Road (off West Stone Drive)

When: Home games start at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Sunday games start at 4 p.m.

Tickets: Reserve seating $7; General admission $5; Children (12 and younger), military and seniors (with ID), $4. Season tickets available.

Ticket info: Call (423) 224-2626 or email at info@kmets.com.

Facebook: Kingsport Mets

Twitter: @Kingsport_Mets

Instagram: @Kignsport_Mets

Mascot: Slider