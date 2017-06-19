Spartans' Smallwood, Rebels' Brooks take region honors

Austin Smallwood of Eastside was player of the year in baseball and Madison Brooks of Patrick Henry was the softball player of the year.
Chris Clay, who led Smallwood and the rest of the Spartans to the Final Four, was the baseball coach of the year.
Holston’s coaching staff earned the softball honor after guiding the Lady Cavaliers to the state championship game.
2017 Region 1A West Baseball Teams
Player of the Year
Austin Smallwood, Eastside
Coach of the Year
Chris Clay, Eastside
All-Region First Team
P — Austin Smallwood, Sr., Eastside
P — Dallas Beasley, Sr., Fort Chiswell
P — Keith Reed, So., Auburn
C — Kyle Altizer, Sr., Auburn
C — Drew Richards, Jr., Eastside
1B — Cole Harness, Jr., Eastside
2B — Tyler Dressler, Sr., Covington
SS — Chance Davis, Jr., Fort Chiswell
3B — Brandon Looney, Jr., Honaker
Utility — Dylan Akers, Jr., Auburn
Utility — Jacob Stuart, Jr., Galax
OF — Blake Stinson, Jr., Honaker
OF — Tanner Bailey, Jr., Fort Chiswell
OF — Tyler Jackson, Jr., Patrick Henry
OF — Dakota Moore, Jr., Eastside
OF — Connor Buchanan, Sr., Patrick Henry
DH — Blake Rhoten, Jr., Eastside
All-Region Second Team
P — Joe Blevins, Jr., Chilhowie
P — Chris Marshall, Jr., Honaker
P — Nick Cook, Sr., Patrick Henry
C — Booger Owens, Sr., George Wythe
1B — Hunter Perkins, Sr., Auburn
2B — Wayne Turley, Sr., Chilhowie
2B — Jacob Davis, Jr., Thomas Walker
SS — Hartley Hilton, Jr., Honaker
3B — Austin Douglas, Sr., Covington
Utility — Leo Ezzell So. Holston
Utility — Matt Jones, Sr., J.I. Burton
OF — Greg Sanchez, So., Chilhowie
OF — Hayden Bartley, Sr., Parry McCluer
OF — Hayden Fry, Sr., Bath County
OF — Tucker Robertson, Sr., Chilhowie
OF — Justin Reed, Fr., Twin Springs
DH — Landon Neal, Sr., Narrows
Honorable Mention
P — Reece Williamson (Radford), Austin Williams (Thomas Walker)
C — Dakota Taylor (Holston)
1B — Daniel Boardwine (Chilhowie), Cole Payne (Twin Valley)
2B — Dalton Carter (Northwood)
SS — Zach Claytor (Parry McCluer), Kyle Kennedy (Castlewood)
3B — Ethan Armstrong (Chilhowie), Logan Prater (Eastside)
OF — T.J. Yopp (Narrows), Brady Adams (J.I. Burton)
DH — Jacob Coake (Fort Chiswell), Chase Miller (Honaker)
2017 Region 1A West Softball Teams
Player of the Year
Madison Booth, Patrick Henry
Coach of the Year
Holston coaching staff
All-Region First Team
P — Madison Booth, Sr., Patrick Henry
P — Madison Garrett, Sr., Holston
P — Kelsi Martin, Sr., Parry McCluer
C — Lacy Robinson, Sr., Patrick Henry
C — Abby Wilson, So., Auburn
1B — Melodie Ashley, Sr., Northwood
2B — Jayme Salyers, Jr., Eastside
SS — Kaylee Jones, Sr., Eastside
SS — Kendra Wampler, Sr., Holston
SS — Rachel Hurley, Sr., Chilhowie
3B — Carrington Balser, Sr., Parry McCluer
Utility — Haley Caudill, Sr., Chilhowie
OF — Brianna Vannoy, Sr., Holston
OF — McKenzie Lawrence, So., Auburn
OF — Iesha Jackson, Sr., Parry McCluer
OF — Kylee Hill, Sr., Galax
DP/Flex — Ally Bartlett, Sr., Galax
All-Region Second Team
P — Grace McCowan, Jr., Eastside
P — Hayden Cassell, Jr., Galax
P — Olivia Garmen, Sr., Craig County
C — Kaylee Osborne, Sr., Chilhowie
1B — Tiernney Zysk, Jr., Craig County
2B — Shelby Murphy, Jr., Chilhowie
SS — Casey Wilburn, Sr., Narrows
3B — Catie Boardwine, So., Northwood
Utility — Sydney Strange, Sr., Castlewood
OF — Tiffany Musick, Sr., Honaker
OF — Haylee Frye, Sr., Northwood
OF — Abby Vicars, So., Rye Cove
OF — Lexie King, Jr., Eastside
OF — Kaitlyn Trivett, Jr., Rural Retreat
OF — Amber Corvin, Sr., Chilhowie
DP/Flex — Hayden Lowe, Jr., Holston
Honorable Mention
Rural Retreat — Tara Williams, Kaitlyn Copenhaver
Rye Cove — Hailey Byington, Ashley Smith
Twin Springs — Chenoa Dean
Radford — Bailee Cox
Patrick Henry — Carter Call, Carlee Taylor
Fort Chiswell — Kayla Nester
J.I. Burton — Colleen Gilliam, Kaitlyn Hamilton
Craig County — Hannah Lipes
Auburn — Emily Scaggs, Skyler DeHart
Parry McCluer — Allison Clarke
Eastside — Carrie Boyd
Narrows — Machaela Short
Castlewood — Gracie Hicks, Amy Taylor
Northwood — Nancy Jo Roberts
Chilhowie — Emily Frye
Galax — Madison Williams
Honaker — Bri Adkins