Spartans' Smallwood, Rebels' Brooks take region honors

Austin Smallwood of Eastside was player of the year in baseball and Madison Brooks of Patrick Henry was the softball player of the year.

Chris Clay, who led Smallwood and the rest of the Spartans to the Final Four, was the baseball coach of the year.

Holston’s coaching staff earned the softball honor after guiding the Lady Cavaliers to the state championship game.

2017 Region 1A West Baseball Teams

Player of the Year

Austin Smallwood, Eastside

Coach of the Year

Chris Clay, Eastside

All-Region First Team

P — Austin Smallwood, Sr., Eastside

P — Dallas Beasley, Sr., Fort Chiswell

P — Keith Reed, So., Auburn

C — Kyle Altizer, Sr., Auburn

C — Drew Richards, Jr., Eastside

1B — Cole Harness, Jr., Eastside

2B — Tyler Dressler, Sr., Covington

SS — Chance Davis, Jr., Fort Chiswell

3B — Brandon Looney, Jr., Honaker

Utility — Dylan Akers, Jr., Auburn

Utility — Jacob Stuart, Jr., Galax

OF — Blake Stinson, Jr., Honaker

OF — Tanner Bailey, Jr., Fort Chiswell

OF — Tyler Jackson, Jr., Patrick Henry

OF — Dakota Moore, Jr., Eastside

OF — Connor Buchanan, Sr., Patrick Henry

DH — Blake Rhoten, Jr., Eastside

All-Region Second Team

P — Joe Blevins, Jr., Chilhowie

P — Chris Marshall, Jr., Honaker

P — Nick Cook, Sr., Patrick Henry

C — Booger Owens, Sr., George Wythe

1B — Hunter Perkins, Sr., Auburn

2B — Wayne Turley, Sr., Chilhowie

2B — Jacob Davis, Jr., Thomas Walker

SS — Hartley Hilton, Jr., Honaker

3B — Austin Douglas, Sr., Covington

Utility — Leo Ezzell So. Holston

Utility — Matt Jones, Sr., J.I. Burton

OF — Greg Sanchez, So., Chilhowie

OF — Hayden Bartley, Sr., Parry McCluer

OF — Hayden Fry, Sr., Bath County

OF — Tucker Robertson, Sr., Chilhowie

OF — Justin Reed, Fr., Twin Springs

DH — Landon Neal, Sr., Narrows

Honorable Mention

P — Reece Williamson (Radford), Austin Williams (Thomas Walker)

C — Dakota Taylor (Holston)

1B — Daniel Boardwine (Chilhowie), Cole Payne (Twin Valley)

2B — Dalton Carter (Northwood)

SS — Zach Claytor (Parry McCluer), Kyle Kennedy (Castlewood)

3B — Ethan Armstrong (Chilhowie), Logan Prater (Eastside)

OF — T.J. Yopp (Narrows), Brady Adams (J.I. Burton)

DH — Jacob Coake (Fort Chiswell), Chase Miller (Honaker)

2017 Region 1A West Softball Teams

Player of the Year

Madison Booth, Patrick Henry

Coach of the Year

Holston coaching staff

All-Region First Team

P — Madison Booth, Sr., Patrick Henry

P — Madison Garrett, Sr., Holston

P — Kelsi Martin, Sr., Parry McCluer

C — Lacy Robinson, Sr., Patrick Henry

C — Abby Wilson, So., Auburn

1B — Melodie Ashley, Sr., Northwood

2B — Jayme Salyers, Jr., Eastside

SS — Kaylee Jones, Sr., Eastside

SS — Kendra Wampler, Sr., Holston

SS — Rachel Hurley, Sr., Chilhowie

3B — Carrington Balser, Sr., Parry McCluer

Utility — Haley Caudill, Sr., Chilhowie

OF — Brianna Vannoy, Sr., Holston

OF — McKenzie Lawrence, So., Auburn

OF — Iesha Jackson, Sr., Parry McCluer

OF — Kylee Hill, Sr., Galax

DP/Flex — Ally Bartlett, Sr., Galax

All-Region Second Team

P — Grace McCowan, Jr., Eastside

P — Hayden Cassell, Jr., Galax

P — Olivia Garmen, Sr., Craig County

C — Kaylee Osborne, Sr., Chilhowie

1B — Tiernney Zysk, Jr., Craig County

2B — Shelby Murphy, Jr., Chilhowie

SS — Casey Wilburn, Sr., Narrows

3B — Catie Boardwine, So., Northwood

Utility — Sydney Strange, Sr., Castlewood

OF — Tiffany Musick, Sr., Honaker

OF — Haylee Frye, Sr., Northwood

OF — Abby Vicars, So., Rye Cove

OF — Lexie King, Jr., Eastside

OF — Kaitlyn Trivett, Jr., Rural Retreat

OF — Amber Corvin, Sr., Chilhowie

DP/Flex — Hayden Lowe, Jr., Holston

Honorable Mention

Rural Retreat — Tara Williams, Kaitlyn Copenhaver

Rye Cove — Hailey Byington, Ashley Smith

Twin Springs — Chenoa Dean

Radford — Bailee Cox

Patrick Henry — Carter Call, Carlee Taylor

Fort Chiswell — Kayla Nester

J.I. Burton — Colleen Gilliam, Kaitlyn Hamilton

Craig County — Hannah Lipes

Auburn — Emily Scaggs, Skyler DeHart

Parry McCluer — Allison Clarke

Eastside — Carrie Boyd

Narrows — Machaela Short

Castlewood — Gracie Hicks, Amy Taylor

Northwood — Nancy Jo Roberts

Chilhowie — Emily Frye

Galax — Madison Williams

Honaker — Bri Adkins