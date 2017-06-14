Four local products selected on day three of MLB draft

First off the board was former Dobyns-Bennett shortstop Hunter Wolfe, who was selected in the 12th round with the 358th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Wolfe hit .393 last season at Walters State with 57 hits, 46 runs scored, 12 doubles and eight home runs. Wolfe also drove in 42 runs and was successful on 19-of-22 stolen base attempts.

Last fall, Wolfe signed with the University of Tennessee and former Vol head coach Dave Serrano.

One round later, the Baltimore Orioles picked up former Science Hill Hilltopper Reed Hayes with pick No. 398. The multi-tooled Hayes was drafted as a pitcher after serving as Vanderbilt’s closer last season and registering seven saves.

At the plate this past season, Hayes, who earned a dozen varsity sports letters at Science Hill, also hit .276 with 45 hits, 10 doubles and 36 RBI’s.

A junior this past season, Hayes, who was originally tabbed as a preferred walk-on bound for the University of Tennessee, spent two years at Walters State before joining coach Tim Corbin at Vanderbilt this spring.

It’s the second time Hayes has been drafted; Kansas City made him a 28th round pick in 2015.

The Pittsburgh Pirates went back to Walters State in the 16th round for former Sullivan East Patriot Hunter Stratton.

The right-hander won 15 games over two years for the Senators and struck out 130 batters in 109 1/3 innings of work.

Stratton has signed with Western Carolina.

In the 25th round, former Tennessee High Viking Mitch Stophel became the first King University player drafted since eventual Tornado Hall of Famer Dirk Kleinmann was selected in the 42nd round of the 2002 Draft.

Stophel posted a 1-1 record with three saves and 45 strikeouts in 19 appearances in his senior year at King.

Two other local products, Tennessee Tech’s Ryan Flick and ETSU’s Chris Cook, both of whom had superb redshirt junior campaigns, went undrafted.

Flick, a former Sullivan East Patriot, hit .377 this past season with the Golden Eagles. Flick had 87 hits, scored 61 runs, roped 24 doubles and hit 19 home runs while driving in 74 runs.

Cook, originally out of Dobyns-Bennett, hit .350 for the Bucs with 91 hits, 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 42 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 23 attempts. Cook was a 30th round pick last year despite playing only nine games due to an injury that led to a redshirt season.

Both Cook and Flick have a year of college eligibility remaining.

Elsewhere in the draft, former Jefferson County Patriot Austin Hutchison was selected in the 26th round by Seattle. Hutchison played collegiately at Mount Olive.

Easley, South Carolina pitcher Logan Chapman was picked in the 36th round by the Cincinnati Reds. Chapman did not pitch against the Indians this past season, but did go 2-for-4 with two RBIs in a 5-4 win over the Tribe.

On the first day of the draft on Monday, former Brentwood pitcher Will Gaddis was taken with the 86th overall pick by Colorado out of Furman University. The Indians bested Gaddis, 3-2, in the 2014 Class AAA state tournament.