Eastside's Smallwood VHSL 1A player of the year

Smallwood, the left-handed ace for the Spartans during this year’s run to the 1A Final Four, is the 2017 VHSL 1A player of the year. He closed the season with an 11-2 record.

Eastside junior Cole Harness, at first base, also made the all-state first team for a second straight year, and junior Blake Rhoten joined his teammates as the first-team designated hitter. Spartans outfielder Dakota Moore, a junior, made the second unit.

Eric Altizer was the 1A coach of the year after guiding Auburn to the state championship.

The team is determined by an all-state committee comprising eight baseball coaches, four from each region, and each group has its own committee. Only first-team all-region selections are eligible for selection to the all-state team.

2017 VHSL GROUP 1A ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAM

Player of the Year

Austin Smallwood, Eastside

Coach of the Year

Eric Altizer, Auburn

1A First Team

P — Hunter Williams, Sr., Windsor

P — Austin Smallwood, Sr., Eastside

P — Cole Holsinger, Sr., Stonewall Jackson

C — Kyle Altizer, Sr., Auburn

1B — Cole Harness, Jr., Eastside

2B — Davis Powell, Jr., Windsor

3B — Brandon Looney, Jr., Honaker

SS — Jacob Adams, Jr., Altavista

OF — Blake Stinson, Jr., Honaker

OF — Jacob Council, Jr., Windsor

OF — Tanner Bailey, Jr., Fort Chiswell

OF — Shyhiem Pannell, Jr., Altavista

DH — Blake Rhoten, Jr., Eastside

Utility — Dylan Akers, Jr., Auburn

1A Second Team

P — Dallas Beasley, Sr., Fort Chiswell

P — Matthew Kleinfelter, So., Lancaster

P — Keith Reed, So., Auburn

C —Trevor Kiser, Sr., Windsor

1B — Logan Morrison, Sr., Luray

2B — Tyler Dressler, Sr., Covington

3B — Matthew Kleinfelter, So., Lancaster

SS — Chance Davis, Jr., Fort Chiswell

OF — Hunter Williams, Sr., Windsor

OF — Justin Spiers, Sr., Surry

OF — Tyler Jackson, Jr., Patrick Henry

OF — Dakota Moore, Jr., Eastside

DH — Chris Fowler, Sr., Central Lunenburg

Utility — Nick Dotson, Jr., Stonewall Jackson