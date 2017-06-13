Eastside's Smallwood VHSL 1A player of the year

Smallwood, the left-handed ace for the Spartans during this year’s run to the 1A Final Four, is the 2017 VHSL 1A player of the year. He closed the season with an 11-2 record.
Eastside junior Cole Harness, at first base, also made the all-state first team for a second straight year, and junior Blake Rhoten joined his teammates as the first-team designated hitter. Spartans outfielder Dakota Moore, a junior, made the second unit.
Eric Altizer was the 1A coach of the year after guiding Auburn to the state championship.
The team is determined by an all-state committee comprising eight baseball coaches, four from each region, and each group has its own committee. Only first-team all-region selections are eligible for selection to the all-state team.
2017 VHSL GROUP 1A ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAM
Player of the Year
Austin Smallwood, Eastside
Coach of the Year
Eric Altizer, Auburn
1A First Team
P — Hunter Williams, Sr., Windsor
P — Austin Smallwood, Sr., Eastside
P — Cole Holsinger, Sr., Stonewall Jackson
C — Kyle Altizer, Sr., Auburn
1B — Cole Harness, Jr., Eastside
2B — Davis Powell, Jr., Windsor
3B — Brandon Looney, Jr., Honaker
SS — Jacob Adams, Jr., Altavista
OF — Blake Stinson, Jr., Honaker
OF — Jacob Council, Jr., Windsor
OF — Tanner Bailey, Jr., Fort Chiswell
OF — Shyhiem Pannell, Jr., Altavista
DH — Blake Rhoten, Jr., Eastside
Utility — Dylan Akers, Jr., Auburn
1A Second Team
P — Dallas Beasley, Sr., Fort Chiswell
P — Matthew Kleinfelter, So., Lancaster
P — Keith Reed, So., Auburn
C —Trevor Kiser, Sr., Windsor
1B — Logan Morrison, Sr., Luray
2B — Tyler Dressler, Sr., Covington
3B — Matthew Kleinfelter, So., Lancaster
SS — Chance Davis, Jr., Fort Chiswell
OF — Hunter Williams, Sr., Windsor
OF — Justin Spiers, Sr., Surry
OF — Tyler Jackson, Jr., Patrick Henry
OF — Dakota Moore, Jr., Eastside
DH — Chris Fowler, Sr., Central Lunenburg
Utility — Nick Dotson, Jr., Stonewall Jackson