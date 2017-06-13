Battle's Brown 2A baseball player of the year

The 2A player of the year made the first team as an outfielder and Trojans junior Bryce Bowman was the first-team second baseman after Battle advanced to the 2A championship for the third time in program history.
Lee High’s Nate Bailey, a sophomore, was the first-team designated hitter and Virginia High senior Desmond Austin was one of the three pitchers on the first unit.
Gate City’s Jon Compton, just a freshman, made the second team at catcher.
Jacob Waller of state champion Dan River was the 2A coach of the year.
The team is determined by an all-state committee comprising eight baseball coaches, four from each region, and each group has its own committee. Only first-team all-region selections are eligible for selection to the all-state team.
2017 VHSL Group 2A All-State Baseball Team
Player of the Year
Hunter Brown, John Battle
Coach of the Year
Jacob Waller, Dan River
2A First Team
P — Carson Bell, Jr., Washington & Lee
P — Desmond Austin, Sr., Virginia High
P — Raleigh Duffer, Sr., Randolph-Henry
C — Jacob Day, Jr., Page County
1B — Bryce Carter , Sr. Stuarts Draft
2B — Bryce Bowman, Jr., John Battle
3B —John King, Jr., Goochland
SS — Bennett McCann, Sr., Dan River
OF — Hunter Brown, Sr., John Battle
OF — Carter Strickland, Jr., Randolph-Henry
OF — Tristan Gordon, Fr., Page County
OF — Brandon Jones, So., Dan River
DH — Nate Bailey, So., Lee High
Utility — Ryan Huffman, Sr., King William
2A Second Team
P — Tristan Eppard, Jr., Page County
P — Sidney Willis, Jr., Tazewell
P — Brady Underwood, Sr., Floyd County
C — Jon Compton, Fr., Gate City
1B— Justin Lewis, So., Virginia High
2B — Walker Aldhizer, Jr., Stuarts Draft
3B — Lucas Burnette, Fr., Gretna
SS — Josh Jones, Sr., Randolph-Henry
OF —Luke Estep, Jr., Woodstock Central
OF — Austin Pennington, Sr., Giles
OF — Chandler Boyd, Sr., Lebanon
OF — Shawn Parker, Sr., King William
DH — Jacob Shepherd, Sr., King William
Utility — Nick Jones, Sr., Dan River