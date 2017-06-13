Battle's Brown 2A baseball player of the year

The 2A player of the year made the first team as an outfielder and Trojans junior Bryce Bowman was the first-team second baseman after Battle advanced to the 2A championship for the third time in program history.

Lee High’s Nate Bailey, a sophomore, was the first-team designated hitter and Virginia High senior Desmond Austin was one of the three pitchers on the first unit.

Gate City’s Jon Compton, just a freshman, made the second team at catcher.

Jacob Waller of state champion Dan River was the 2A coach of the year.

The team is determined by an all-state committee comprising eight baseball coaches, four from each region, and each group has its own committee. Only first-team all-region selections are eligible for selection to the all-state team.

2017 VHSL Group 2A All-State Baseball Team

Player of the Year

Hunter Brown, John Battle

Coach of the Year

Jacob Waller, Dan River

2A First Team

P — Carson Bell, Jr., Washington & Lee

P — Desmond Austin, Sr., Virginia High

P — Raleigh Duffer, Sr., Randolph-Henry

C — Jacob Day, Jr., Page County

1B — Bryce Carter , Sr. Stuarts Draft

2B — Bryce Bowman, Jr., John Battle

3B —John King, Jr., Goochland

SS — Bennett McCann, Sr., Dan River

OF — Hunter Brown, Sr., John Battle

OF — Carter Strickland, Jr., Randolph-Henry

OF — Tristan Gordon, Fr., Page County

OF — Brandon Jones, So., Dan River

DH — Nate Bailey, So., Lee High

Utility — Ryan Huffman, Sr., King William

2A Second Team

P — Tristan Eppard, Jr., Page County

P — Sidney Willis, Jr., Tazewell

P — Brady Underwood, Sr., Floyd County

C — Jon Compton, Fr., Gate City

1B— Justin Lewis, So., Virginia High

2B — Walker Aldhizer, Jr., Stuarts Draft

3B — Lucas Burnette, Fr., Gretna

SS — Josh Jones, Sr., Randolph-Henry

OF —Luke Estep, Jr., Woodstock Central

OF — Austin Pennington, Sr., Giles

OF — Chandler Boyd, Sr., Lebanon

OF — Shawn Parker, Sr., King William

DH — Jacob Shepherd, Sr., King William

Utility — Nick Jones, Sr., Dan River