Tennessee all-stars edge Virginia in FCA game

The recent D-B graduate and Walter State commit started Monday evening’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes Senior All-Star festivities by clouting four homers to win the Home Run Derby. He went on to collect MVP honors for the Tennessee side in a come-from-behind, 4-3 win over their counterparts from Virginia.

The win completed a sweep on the day after the Tennessee underclassman all-stars took a 4-2 win over the Virginia squad.

Starnes was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run driven in. When on the mound, the right-hander was even better, working four shutout innings of relief to pick up the win.

“There is nothing like coming here and playing,” Starnes said. “I’m going to miss it, so might as well soak in as much as I can.”

Starnes’ RBI single in the fourth inning scored former D-B teammate Parker Hill for Tennessee’s first run of the game, which cut Virginia’s lead to 3-1.

Team Tennessee chipped away again in the fifth, piecing together singles from D-B’s Logan Hullette, Sullivan North’s Christian Arnold and Science Hill’s Tilo Skole to cut the margin to 3-2.

The Tennessee all-stars finally took the lead in the bottom of the seventh in the nine-inning affair.

After Tennessee High’s Nick Wishon started the rally with a single, pinch-runner Will Leonard tooled around to third on an errant pick-off attempt. Arnold singled to left one out later but was thrown out trying to steal second by Liberty University signee Booger Owens of George Wythe. Gavan Rupe, another Golden Raiders product as well as an Alice Lloyd signee, legged out a chopper over the mound to plate Leonard with the tying run.

“I was just trying to put the ball in play and somehow get the run in and tie it up,” Rupe said. “I knew I had a good chance to beat it out when it got over the pitcher’s head.”

Rupe moved to second on a passed ball and scored the eventual winning run on Skole’s second run-scoring single of the night.

Virginia got an RBI double from Lebanon’s Chandler Boyd in the first and a two-run homer to left from Abingdon’s James Compton in the fourth to build its 3-0 advantage.

Starnes entered in the fifth and surrendered just one hit over his four innings. He enticed three groundball outs on five pitches to retire the side in order in the fifth and recorded seven of his final outs via strikeouts.

“I’ve had a couple of weeks off, so I was really fresh,” he said.

Starnes retired the last seven hitters he faced before turning over the ball to future Walter State teammate Aaron Frye in the ninth. The Sullivan East product retired the Virginia all-stars in order for the save.

Virginia got four of its five hits over the first three innings. All 10 of Tennessee’s hits came after going hitless in three innings against Virginia High’s Desmond Austin.

Compton was selected MVP for the Virginia all-stars. In addition to his home run, Compton pitched two innings.

Lebanon’s Doc Adams and George Wythe’s Donnie Gamble served as Virginia’s coaches. Tennessee High’s Preston Roberts and his staff directed the Volunteer State side.

“A lot of these guys are from rival schools so it’s really neat to have them on your team for one day, to develop a relationship,” Roberts said. “I told them I can’t wait to root for them through the boxscores when they play at the next level. That’s going to be really cool.

“So I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this and it was a lot of fun all in the name of Jesus Christ. That’s what is important about this day.”

D-B’s Jeremiah Ball was the MVP of the underclassman game. Ball struck out four while pitching two scoreless innings and tripled home a run and scored once.