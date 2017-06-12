TSSAA cleans up pitch-count rule

This past season, the TSSAA implemented new pitch count rules requiring a certain number of rest days for pitchers who exceeded certain thresholds in their most recent outing. A caveat, however, allowed pitchers to complete work against a current batter after surpassing those thresholds.

For example, if a pitcher reached 75 pitches, a count that would necessitate two days’ rest before throwing again, that pitcher could complete the at-bat against the current hitter without adding to his pitch count total that requires three days’ rest beginning with the 76th pitch.

So while a pitcher, may in effect eventually throw more than 80 pitches in the game, his count for rest purposes stayed at 75.

The tweak to be implemented for the 2018 season removes the confusing caveat and counts each pitch as a pitch. The new rule:

“In 2017, if a pitcher reached a cut number in the middle of an at-bat, that pitcher could continue until the end of the at-bat and the pitch count would revert back to the cut number. Beginning in 2018, if a pitcher gets to the cut number, the pitch count will be the exact number. No pitcher number will revert back to another number. 120 pitches will be 120 pitches.”

The Board of Control also tweaked the cut number requiring four days of rest. Previously, up to 119 pitches required just three days of rest. Now the maximum number for three days’ rest is 105 pitches with 120 the maximum any pitcher can throw in a game or on a given day.

Here is the new chart for high school varsity pitchers:

0-25 pitches: No days’ rest

26-55 pitches: 1 day rest

56-75 pitches: 2 days’ rest

76-105 pitches: 3 days’ rest

106-120 pitches: 4 days’ rest

SOCCER MERCY: The Board of Control also voted to implement mercy rules for soccer.

Once one side establishes a five-goal advantage, a continuous clock — outside any heat timeouts and injury stoppage — will be used for the remainder of the match.

If a nine-goal differential is reached at intermission or at any point of the second half, the result of the match is complete.

STATE VOLLEYBALL MOVED: No, it’s not a move away the Murfreesboro area as local volleyball enthusiasts would like. Rather, it’s a slight alteration to the TSSAA tournament schedule because of Middle Tennessee State’s home football game against Marshall that’s scheduled for Friday, Oct. 20.

The state volleyball tournament was from Oct. 18-20 (Wednesday-Friday) to Oct. 17-19 (Tuesday-Thursday).

BOWLING PROPOSAL TABLED: Proposals to changes in the state bowling tournament format were tabled until the August Board of Control meeting.

If implemented, the Baker round to determine team seeding could be eliminated and the number of individual qualifiers could be reduced.

The proposals were made as a result of the overcrowding at the Smyrna Bowling Center during the state tournament.