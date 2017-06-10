Eastside rules All-Conference 48 baseball team

Eastside’s Cole Harness, Austin Smallwood and Chris Clay took top honors Saturday when the All-Conference 48 baseball team was revealed. Junior first baseman Harness was the league’s player of the year, senior Smallwood was the pitcher of the year and Clay was the coach of the year.
2017 Conference 48 (Cumberland Conference)
Player of the Year
Cole Harness, Eastside
Pitcher of the Year
Austin Smallwood, Eastside
Coach of the Year
Chris Clay, Eastside
First Team
Pitchers
Austin Smallwood, Sr., Eastside
Austin Williams, Sr., Thomas Walker
Brady Winebarger, Jr., JI Burton
Austin Rittenberry, So., Eastside
Catcher
Drew Richards Jr. Eastside
First Base
Cole Harness, Jr., Eastside
Second Base
Jacob Davis, Jr., Thomas Walker
Shortstop
Kyle Kennedy, Sr., Castlewood
Third Base
Logan Porter, Jr., Eastside
Outfielders
Dakota Moore, Jr., Eastside
Justin Reed, Fr., Twin Springs
Brady Adams, Sr., J.I. Burton
Dawson Lee, So., Thomas Walker
Chase Love, So., Rye Cove
Utility
Matt Jones, Sr., J.I. Burton
Designated Hitter
Blake Rhoten, Jr., Eastside
Second Team
Pitchers
Zach Lane, Jr., Twin Springs
Jacob Dishner, Jr., Rye Cove
Peyton Qualls, Jr., Rye Cove
Cody Amburgey, Sr., Castlewood
Catcher
Derrick Allen, So., J.I. Burton
First Base
Holton Carter, Jr., Rye Cove
Second Base
Aaron Madrigal, So., J.I. Burton
Peyton Pope, So., Eastside
Shortstop
Adam Ketron, Jr., Eastside
Andrew Cavins, Jr., J.I. Burton
Third Base
Davie Hall, Sr., Castlewood
Outfielders
Corey Mullins, Jr., J.I. Burton
Jonah Cochrane, Fr., J.I. Burton
Cory Hensley, Jr., Rye Cove
Jonah Cornett, Jr., Castlewood
Carter Burke, Sr., Twin Springs
Utility
Kaleb Sharrett, Jr., Thomas Walker
Designated Hitter
Tyler Starnes, So., Rye Cove
Honorable Mention
Nick Livingston, So., Eastside
Tyler Elam, Sr., Eastside
Trey Phillips, Sr., Castlewood
Bryce Hughes, Fr., Castlewood
Ethan Fields, So., Castlewood
Peyton Redinger, So., Thomas Walker
Lucas Sturgill, So., Thomas Walker
Wesley Gilliam, So., Thomas Walker
Dylan Osborne, Sr., Twin Springs
Colton Salyer, Sr., Twin Springs
John Lane, So., Twin Springs
Cole Burke, So., Twin Springs
Josh Herrera, Sr., Twin Springs
Brian Pearcy, Jr., Rye Cove
Lucas Lane, So., Rye Cove
Jason Tomlinson, So., Rye Cove