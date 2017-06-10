Eastside rules All-Conference 48 baseball team

Eastside’s Cole Harness, Austin Smallwood and Chris Clay took top honors Saturday when the All-Conference 48 baseball team was revealed. Junior first baseman Harness was the league’s player of the year, senior Smallwood was the pitcher of the year and Clay was the coach of the year.

2017 Conference 48 (Cumberland Conference)

Player of the Year

Cole Harness, Eastside

Pitcher of the Year

Austin Smallwood, Eastside

Coach of the Year

Chris Clay, Eastside

First Team

Pitchers

Austin Smallwood, Sr., Eastside

Austin Williams, Sr., Thomas Walker

Brady Winebarger, Jr., JI Burton

Austin Rittenberry, So., Eastside

Catcher

Drew Richards Jr. Eastside

First Base

Cole Harness, Jr., Eastside

Second Base

Jacob Davis, Jr., Thomas Walker

Shortstop

Kyle Kennedy, Sr., Castlewood

Third Base

Logan Porter, Jr., Eastside

Outfielders

Dakota Moore, Jr., Eastside

Justin Reed, Fr., Twin Springs

Brady Adams, Sr., J.I. Burton

Dawson Lee, So., Thomas Walker

Chase Love, So., Rye Cove

Utility

Matt Jones, Sr., J.I. Burton

Designated Hitter

Blake Rhoten, Jr., Eastside

Second Team

Pitchers

Zach Lane, Jr., Twin Springs

Jacob Dishner, Jr., Rye Cove

Peyton Qualls, Jr., Rye Cove

Cody Amburgey, Sr., Castlewood

Catcher

Derrick Allen, So., J.I. Burton

First Base

Holton Carter, Jr., Rye Cove

Second Base

Aaron Madrigal, So., J.I. Burton

Peyton Pope, So., Eastside

Shortstop

Adam Ketron, Jr., Eastside

Andrew Cavins, Jr., J.I. Burton

Third Base

Davie Hall, Sr., Castlewood

Outfielders

Corey Mullins, Jr., J.I. Burton

Jonah Cochrane, Fr., J.I. Burton

Cory Hensley, Jr., Rye Cove

Jonah Cornett, Jr., Castlewood

Carter Burke, Sr., Twin Springs

Utility

Kaleb Sharrett, Jr., Thomas Walker

Designated Hitter

Tyler Starnes, So., Rye Cove

Honorable Mention

Nick Livingston, So., Eastside

Tyler Elam, Sr., Eastside

Trey Phillips, Sr., Castlewood

Bryce Hughes, Fr., Castlewood

Ethan Fields, So., Castlewood

Peyton Redinger, So., Thomas Walker

Lucas Sturgill, So., Thomas Walker

Wesley Gilliam, So., Thomas Walker

Dylan Osborne, Sr., Twin Springs

Colton Salyer, Sr., Twin Springs

John Lane, So., Twin Springs

Cole Burke, So., Twin Springs

Josh Herrera, Sr., Twin Springs

Brian Pearcy, Jr., Rye Cove

Lucas Lane, So., Rye Cove

Jason Tomlinson, So., Rye Cove