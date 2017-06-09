Stonewall Jackson derails Eastside in state semis

That was Eastside coach Chris Clay’s assessment after the Spartans’ stinging 11-3 defeat at the hands of Stonewall Jackson on Friday in the semifinals of the VHSL Group 1A baseball tournament at Calfee Park.

“Stonewall Jackson is a better baseball team than Eastside,” Clay said. “They were better on the mound, at the plate, defensively, you name it.

“We’re not going to make excuses. Baseball teaches you many things. I guess we learned if you want to finish better and go farther then maybe you have to work harder. We’ll learn from this and get back to work.”

The Generals (14-11) meet Auburn, a 5-1 winner over Windsor in their semifinal, Saturday at 10 a.m. in the championship game at Radford University.

Eastside (19-7) faced a team that did to them what they had been doing to other teams much of the season. The Generals (14-11) used precision pitching, opportunistic hitting and a dynamic defense to stifle the normally potent Spartans.

Stonewall Jackson senior Cole Holsinger (8-3) went the distance, pitching a sterling two-hitter. He walked two and struck out four. Coming into the contest, Holsinger had allowed just four walks all season.

Eastside starter Austin Smallwood (11-2) struck out two and picked off a runner in the first inning, much to the delight of Spartans fans. But the left-hander had trouble keeping the ball down and the Generals took full advantage in the second inning when they had four hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs.

“Our approach to Smallwood was not to try to do too much with his pitches,” said Stonewall Jackson coach Mike Lenox. “I’m not sure he had his best stuff today, so we were able to go the other way with him. The guys just executed really well at the plate.”

The Spartans answered in the bottom of the third. After Eastside coaxed back-to-back walks out of Holsinger, Nick Livingston sacrificed the runners to second and third. Drew Richards then struck out but reached first on a wild pitch. Adam Ketron brought in Eastside’s first run with a groundout. Cole Harness then laced a single to right-center and drove in two more runs to knot the score at 3.

That was Eastside’s last hurrah.

The Generals sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth and tacked on six runs, moving back on top 9-3. From that point on, Holsinger was in complete control.

“I can’t say enough about Cole,” Lenox added. “Those two walks he gave up were his first in about six weeks. Coming in he had 80 strikeouts and just four walks and was 4-0 in postseason.

“Defensively, we just attacked the ball and had fun out there,” noted Lenox, whose squad committed no errors.

The Generals finished with 15 hits. Tyler Somers had three, and Nick Dotson, Wyatt Estep, David Moomaw and Logan Ritchie added two apiece. Dotson and Richie each recorded two RBIs.

Harness finished with both of the Spartans’ hits. Eastside committed an uncharacteristic four errors.