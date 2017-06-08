logo

John Battle's Hunter Brown named Conference 40 baseball player of the year

Pat Kenney • Today at 4:12 PM
BRISTOL, Va. — The Conference 40 baseball coaches named John Battle’s Hunter Brown the league’s player of the year on Thursday.

The Gate City and John Battle staffs shared coach of the year honors.

 

All-Conference 40 Baseball Teams

Player of the year

Hunter Brown, John Battle

Coach of the Year

Gate City & John Battle staffs

First Team

Tyler Muncey, P, Wise Central

Aaron Arnold, P, John Battle

Josh Witt, P, Lebanon

Peyton Falin, P, Gate City

Jon Compton, C, Gate City

Ryan Patrick, C, Lebanon

Bryson Collins, 1B, Wise Central

Bryce Bowman, 2B, John Battle

Isaac Deel, 3B, John Battle

Jake Mumpower, SS, John Battle

Tyler Vanover, OF, Wise Central

Lucas Larkins, OF, Gate City

Hunter Brown, OF, John Battle

Chandler Boyd, OF, Lebanon

Jon Munsey, Utility, Gate City

Landon Moore, DH, John Battle

Nate Bailey, DH, Lee

Second Team

Grayson Hall, P, Wise Central

Andrew Williams, P, Gate City

Landon Moore, P, John Battle

J.P. Stallard, C, Wise Central

Mickey Statti, C, John Battle

Tyler Gardner, 1B, Gate City

Kenny Robinson, 2B, Wise Central

Nate Bailey, 2B, Lee

Kanor Hacker, 3B, Lee

Ben Long, SS, Lebanon

Landon Elkins, OF, Wise Central

Cade Lane, OF, Gate City

Ryan Burke, OF, John Battle

Braxton Back, OF, Union

Nick Gilliam, OF, Lee

Alex Widner, Utility, Wise Central

Honorable Mention

Adam Cox, Union; Jordan Arnold, Lee; Caleb Coleman, Lee; Jonah Hilton, Lee; Landon Turner, Gate City; Braxton Zirkle, Union; Makenzie Sproles, Ridgeview; jacob Stewart, Lee; Grayson Hall, Wise Central; Austin Gibson, Union; Noah Mullins, Ridgeview; Logan Smith, Lebanon; Cole Stoots, Lebanon; Cole Buchanan, Lebanon; Griffen Counts, Ridgeview; Isaiah McAmis, Wise Central; Gabe Counts, Ridgeview; Timmy Hess, Ridgeview.

