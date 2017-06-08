John Battle's Hunter Brown named Conference 40 baseball player of the year

The Gate City and John Battle staffs shared coach of the year honors.
All-Conference 40 Baseball Teams
Player of the year
Hunter Brown, John Battle
Coach of the Year
Gate City & John Battle staffs
First Team
Tyler Muncey, P, Wise Central
Aaron Arnold, P, John Battle
Josh Witt, P, Lebanon
Peyton Falin, P, Gate City
Jon Compton, C, Gate City
Ryan Patrick, C, Lebanon
Bryson Collins, 1B, Wise Central
Bryce Bowman, 2B, John Battle
Isaac Deel, 3B, John Battle
Jake Mumpower, SS, John Battle
Tyler Vanover, OF, Wise Central
Lucas Larkins, OF, Gate City
Hunter Brown, OF, John Battle
Chandler Boyd, OF, Lebanon
Jon Munsey, Utility, Gate City
Landon Moore, DH, John Battle
Nate Bailey, DH, Lee
Second Team
Grayson Hall, P, Wise Central
Andrew Williams, P, Gate City
Landon Moore, P, John Battle
J.P. Stallard, C, Wise Central
Mickey Statti, C, John Battle
Tyler Gardner, 1B, Gate City
Kenny Robinson, 2B, Wise Central
Nate Bailey, 2B, Lee
Kanor Hacker, 3B, Lee
Ben Long, SS, Lebanon
Landon Elkins, OF, Wise Central
Cade Lane, OF, Gate City
Ryan Burke, OF, John Battle
Braxton Back, OF, Union
Nick Gilliam, OF, Lee
Alex Widner, Utility, Wise Central
Honorable Mention
Adam Cox, Union; Jordan Arnold, Lee; Caleb Coleman, Lee; Jonah Hilton, Lee; Landon Turner, Gate City; Braxton Zirkle, Union; Makenzie Sproles, Ridgeview; jacob Stewart, Lee; Grayson Hall, Wise Central; Austin Gibson, Union; Noah Mullins, Ridgeview; Logan Smith, Lebanon; Cole Stoots, Lebanon; Cole Buchanan, Lebanon; Griffen Counts, Ridgeview; Isaiah McAmis, Wise Central; Gabe Counts, Ridgeview; Timmy Hess, Ridgeview.