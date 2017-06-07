Eastside confident heading into VHSL Final Four

For the second-straight year, Eastside will play in the VHSL Group A state baseball Final Four. The Spartans downed Auburn 18-9 last Thursday in a slugfest for the 1A West Region crown.

It was also Eastside's second-consecutive 1A West championship.

The Spartans (19-6) will take on Stonewall Jackson (13-12) at 10 a.m. on Friday at Calfee Park in Pulaski in the first semifinal. Last year's state runner-up and this year's 1A East champ Windsor meets Auburn at 1 p.m.

Friday's winners will then square off for the state championship at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Radford University.

“At this stage of the season, it's much more about execution,” said Eastside coach Chris Clay. “In the end, the team that plays the best will win.”

While the Generals enter the contest with a less than impressive record, Clay knows that looks can be deceiving.

“They are still playing so they have to be pretty good,” said Clay. “Stonewall Jackson plays up in a 2A league, so most of their loses have come against bigger schools. In the postseason against 1A schools, they have won five of their last six games.”

The Generals lost to Windsor 2-0 in the 1A East final in a pitcher's duel that lasted just 1 hour and 37 minutes. At the same time, the Spartans were locked in a 3 hour and 22 minute marathon with Auburn that saw 91 batters come to the plate.

Eastside had beaten Fort Chiswell 6-0 in the 1A West semifinals behind a two-hitter thrown by Austin Rittenberry.

“The thing that struck me about our win over Auburn was that we continue to show a capability to win games in different ways,” added Clay. “Well pitched games or slugfests, it doesn't matter, these guys have the confidence to do whatever it takes.”

A difficult non-conference schedule that included playing in a tournament at Dobyns-Bennett against Knoxville Powell and Greeneville helped prepare the Spartans for the situation in which they now find themselves.

“What we try to do is build off not so much playing our opponent as much as playing baseball,” said Clay. "I talk to the kids all the time about this being more about the journey than the destination.

"We're doing a whole lot less coaching now than a couple of years ago. We just let them do what they've learned to do out there in the field.

“I think the most important thing is that the kids are comfortable playing their best and letting the chips fall where they may,” Clay said.

Last year's experience of playing in the state Final Four has had an impact on the Spartans.

“You start off being happy to get there,” said Clay. "After being so close they now realize it's harder get there than to win when you do.”

With pitching ace Austin Smallwood, who has more than 360 career strikeouts, fresh and ready to go along with Rittenberry, the Spartans like their chances this time around.

“You still have to hit all your marks, but I think our advantage is that our kids expect to win with Smallwood and Rittenberry on the mound. That's big.”