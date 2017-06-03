Tennessee Tech rallies for 3-1 upset over Florida State

The junior from Blountville smacked a two-run double in the ninth inning to lift Tennessee Tech to a 3-1 victory over host Florida State in the Tallahassee Regional.

The fourth-seeded Golden Eagles, making their first tournament appearance since 2009, tied it at 1 in the eighth on an RBI double to right by Nick Osborne. They had been held in check for 7 1-3 innings by Seminoles freshman Drew Parrish, who allowed only two hits and struck out 12.

Kevin Strohschein had two hits for Tennessee Tech (41-19), which will face third-seeded Auburn today. Florida State (39-21) will face second-seeded UCF in an elimination game.

Quincy Nieporte had an RBI single for the Seminoles in the seventh.

Travis Moths (5-1) got the win with three innings of no-hit ball, striking out four. Drew Carlton (3-4) took the loss.

Tennessee Tech wasn’t the only regional fourth seed to pull off a stunner Friday.

Davidson, in the NCAA tournament for the first time in the program’s 115-year history, pulled a huge upset by beating No. 2 national seed North Carolina 8-4 in the Chapel Hill Regional and Iowa knocked off host Houston 6-3.

The Tar Heels became the highest national seed to lose their regional opener since No. 2 Florida lost to College of Charleston in 2014. The Gators were eliminated the next day.

College of Charleston, however, was in the tournament for the sixth time back in 2014. Davidson had never won a baseball title of any kind before beating VCU in the Atlantic 10 final on Sunday, and the Wildcats’ all-time record is more than 600 games under .500.

Davidson rocked Atlantic Coast Conference pitcher of the year J.B. Bukauskas, led 8-0 after five innings moved to a winners’ bracket game today against Florida Gulf Coast, the other team that is in the national tournament for the first time. Gulf Coast beat Michigan 10-6, putting the Wolverines into an elimination game against North Carolina.

Southeastern Conference teams went 7-1 and the ACC and Big 12 each opened 4-2. The Big Ten got off to 1-4 start, with Iowa posting the only win. The Pac-12 was 0-2 Friday, with Oregon State and Arizona playing late.