Spartans slug their way to 1A West title

But for the numbers freaks in the crowd, there were some other mind-boggling stats: In addition to the 27 combined runs, there were 28 hits, nine errors and seven pitchers who threw a total of 339 pitches to 91 batters in this marathon that lasted 3 hours, 22 minutes.

“Good grief,” Eastside coach Chris Clay said when presented with those numbers. “I think after Wednesday’s semifinals there were a lot of players who were both physically and emotionally drained. Today just came down to willpower.

“I know it wasn’t pretty at times, but there was a lot of heart shown out there by both teams.”

The victory earned the Spartans (19-6) their second straight region championship and the right to take on the 1A East runner-up in next week’s VHSL Final Four.

It just took them a while to claim that title on Thursday.

Auburn got on the board first with two runs in the bottom of the second inning.

That’s when the fun began.

Eastside sent 14 players to the plate in the top of the third and scored nine runs. The highlight was a three-run home run over the left-field fence by Spartans catcher Drew Richards. The ball traveled so far, it landed in the soccer goal on the next field.

“The count was 2-and-1 and I kind of thought he’d throw me a fastball,” Richards said. “I knew I had to hit something hard to give it a chance.”

The Eagles countered with three runs in the bottom of the third, narrowing the deficit to 9-5.

But each time Auburn scored, the Spartans answered. The Eagles got within 11-8 after five innings, but again Eastside responded.

Leading 13-9 in the top of the seventh, the Spartans added five more runs to seal the deal. Sophomore Cole Harness, also the starting pitcher, delighted the Eastside fans with a bases-loaded double in the seventh that brought in the final three runs and sank any Auburn hopes of a rally.

“Coach Clay told me before that at-bat not to try to do too much,” Harness said. “I was seeing the ball real well and just got the barrel of the bat on the ball.”

Harness pitched two innings before yielding to Richards, who went 2 1-3 innings. Blake Rhoten threw the final 2 2-3 innings, allowing just one run and striking out three.

“We knew we had pitching options,” Clay noted. “Nobody was going to throw the whole game. We just went with it, brought in the next guy and stuck with them until we used them up.

“Coming over here today we talked about the potential for this to be a high-scoring game,” the coach added. “We just asked the guys to keep plugging along and we could get deep into their bullpen.”

Auburn ended up using four pitchers.

Harness finished with three hits and four RBIs, and Dakota Moore had four hits. Austin Smallwood and Rhoten added two hits apiece for the Spartans.