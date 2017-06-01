Catch the 'Kingsport Spirit' on opening day

The City of Kingsport and the Kingsport Mets are joining forces on June 25 to celebrate both opening day at Hunter Wright Stadium and the city’s centennial. Celebrating in true centennial fashion, this special home opener will feature a single-game name change in which the club will be known as the "Kingsport Spirit" in all references throughout the game.

The team, typically clad in the Mets' trademark colors and logos, will don special jerseys commemorating the city's centennial and the 'Kingsport Spirit.' Players and coaches will sport special, one-time-only jerseys that showcase various images of Kingsport through the years.

Starting in the third inning of the game, fans will have an opportunity to buy a game-worn jersey for $100, while supplies last. Proceeds from the jerseys will go to the Kingsport Archives - a department that has been instrumental in the Kingsport 100 celebration as well as providing photographs for the centennial jerseys. Other centennial merchandise will also be available and giveaways will occur between innings.

Pregame festivities will include Kingsport Mayor John Clark throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. On behalf of the city, Clark will also be presented a ceremonial bat signed by the Kingsport Mets. Kingsport native Carla Karst will sing the national anthem.

The game is also the City of Kingsport Employee Appreciation Night, recognizing and showing appreciation for all the hardworking and dedicated individuals that serve the city of Kingsport.

“Everyone loves baseball, America’s pastime,” says Mayor Clark. “The K-Mets sharing opening day with the city is another example of why we know Kingsport is a special place with special people.”

The opening day celebration begins with first pitch at 4 p.m., June 25, as the K-Mets (or Kingsport Spirit) host the Johnson City Cardinals. Gates will open at 3 p.m.

Hunter Wright Stadium is located at 800 Granby Road, just off Stone Drive, in Kingsport. For more information regarding promotions, ticket sales or the 2017 Kingsport Mets, visit the club online at www.kmets.com or follow on Twitter at @Kingsport_Mets. For more information about Kingsport’s Centennial and other upcoming events, visit www.kingsport100.org.