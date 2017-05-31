Eastside earns berth in Final Four with 6-1 victory over Fort Chiswell

The win sends Eastside (18-6) into Thursday’s 4 p.m. championship game against Auburn. The Eagles upended Honaker 12-7 in eight innings. Both the Spartans and Auburn also earned berths in the VHSL 1A Final Four set for June 8-10 in Radford.

Sophomore Austin Rittenberry (6-0) pitched a complete-game, two-hit gem to stifle the Pioneers. Designated hitter Blake Rhoten had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs for Eastside.

Defensively, the Spartans pulled off the play of the game in the bottom of the first when Fort Chiswell’s Tanner Bailey lined a ball to the right-centerfield fence. Eastside’s Austin Smallwood chased the ball down and threw a strike to second-baseman Peyton Pope, who relayed the ball to third-baseman Logan Porter. Porter took the throw on the hop and reached down and tagged out the sliding Bailey for the third out of the inning.

That defensive highlight returned immediate dividends.

In the top of the second, Smallwood opened the frame with a double. Porter beat out a bunt that moved Smallwood over to second. Then Rhoten laced a shot to right center that scored Smallwood and Porter and left him standing on third.

“He threw me a fastball and I just hit it hard,” said Rhoten.

Pope added an RBI single that brought Rhoten home and the Spartans were on top 3-0.

Eastside added three runs in the sixth. Porter hit a double and scored on a Rhoten single. Pinch hitter Nick Livingston and Drew Richards earned back-to-back walks that loaded the bases. Adam Ketron then hit a single to left that drove in Rhoten and Livingston.

With a 6-0 advantage, the Spartans put the outcome in Rittenberry’s hands.

Rittenberry, who has an ERA of less than one run per game, gave up a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth to Chance Davis, who eventually scored on an error. But Rittenberry struck out the final batter of the inning. In the seventh, he got the first two batters to pop up to the infield and finished the game with a strikeout, his eighth of the contest. He walked just one batter.

“My fastball and mostly my curveball were working well today,” said Rittenberry. “It just really feels great to make it back to the Final Four.”

Eastside coach Chris Clay felt Rittenberry pitched like a veteran, not a sophomore.

“He’s got ice water in his veins,” said Clay. “He was almost flawless. His velocity was as strong in the late innings as it had been early. And I thought he managed his emotions so well.

“And to do it against a perennial powerhouse like Fort Chiswell was special,” added Clay. “They had beaten us 7-1 earlier in the season.”

And now for the second-straight year, the Spartans will be in the hunt for a state championship.

“The guys were a little more collected this time around,” added Clay. “They expect to win. When the lights come on, they just go to work.”

Pope and Porter finished with two hits apiece for the Spartans.