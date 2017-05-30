Willis, Bulldogs knock out Blue Devils

The junior left-hander struck out 17 batters and the Bulldogs rode a five-run first inning to an 8-2 victory over Gate City in a 2A West regional quarterfinal matchup at Grogan Park.

Willis (6-2) allowed only two hits and walked two in the complete-game victory. He struck out nine consecutive hitters from the second through the fourth innings.

“Sid threw the ball well for us today,” said Tazewell coach Aaron Buchanan. “He had good velocity and his breaking ball was as good as it has been all season. He’s been our go-to guy all year.”

Tazewell, the Conference 39 runner-up to Virginia High, will play Floyd County, a 7-3 winner at Glenvar on Monday, in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at Lee High.

The Bulldogs (18-8) produced their first-inning runs via five hits and a walk.

Gate City (17-6) bounced back with two runs in the bottom of the first. Freshman catcher Jon Compton doubled home Lucas Larkins from first base, then stole third base and home.

But in the top of the second, Willis stroked a two-run homer over the fence in left field to expand the Bulldogs’ advantage to 7-2.

“Gate City is a good hitting team,” Buchanan noted. “We got up on them 7-2 early and that gave us a boost. Sid seemed to get stronger as the game went along.”

Senior Peyton Falin came on in relief of Blue Devils starter Jon Munsey (4-2) in the first and pitched well the rest of the game. The southpaw gave up two runs on three hits with a dozen strikeouts in his six innings.

“Tazewell hit the ball in the first two innings, give them credit,” said Gate City coach Terry Fields. “It’s tough to get down five runs and come back, especially the way their pitcher was throwing today. He pitched an outstanding game. Falin came in and pitched well for us.”

Ethan Finch and Compton accounted for Gate City’s two hits.

“We’re holding our heads up,” Fields said. “We made some progress this season and we’ve got some good players returning next season.”