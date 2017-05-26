Porter jump-starts Eastside to C48 tourney title

Junior Logan Porter delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Spartans went on to take a 10-4 win over J.I. Burton in the Conference 48 tournament championship game at Coeburn Alumni Stadium.

Because of the rain the past few days, both finalists had to win their semifinal matchups Friday afternoon ahead of the evening’s title game. Eastside topped Thomas Walker 3-1 and Burton eliminated Castlewood 7-2.

Porter, who finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs in the championship, delivered the go-ahead run for Eastside (16-6) after seeing teammate Austin Smallwood be intentionally walked in front of him. Though he knows it's just part of the game, Porter admitted the move gave him a little extra incentive at the plate.

“We’ve got guys who can hit up and down the lineup and we don’t worry when they do things like that,” he said.

Eastside and Burton both advanced to next week’s 2A West tournament. Eastside hosts Patrick Henry and Burton travels to Honaker for Monday’s regional quarterfinals.

Despite Porter’s four-hit night, the Spartans still managed to spread the wealth at the plate, pounding out nine hits against the second-seeded Raiders (11-6).

“Every night we try to look at the scoreboard and if it’s spread out like that it generally indicates that we’re starting innings at different places in the lineup and most of the time that’s good,” said Eastside coach Chris Clay.

Burton managed only two hits, both by Matthew Jones. Still, the Raiders took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third by taking advantage of seven walks in the inning. Blake Rhoten (1-0) went to the mound late in the third and kept Burton off balance the rest of the way.

“I just wanted to throw strikes and get out of innings as fast as possible,” the junior said.

Eastside scored two runs in the bottom of the third on a wild pitch and Adam Ketron’s suicide squeeze bunt to tie the contest at 3. The score remained there until the bottom of the fifth when Porter delivered the go-ahead run.