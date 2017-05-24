Dobyns-Bennett wins twice to stay alive in state baseball tournament

The Indians will face Brentwood in the finals of the Siegel pod beginning Thursday at 3 p.m. EDT and will need two wins over the Bruins to land a spot in Friday’s state championship game.

Brentwood (28-10) beat Munford 4-0 on Tuesday and got a pinch-hit walk-off grand slam from Mason Keidel to beat Blackman 6-2 in the second game of the day Wednesday.

The wins for Dobyns-Bennett were the 29th and 30th on the season, marking the seventh-straight season the Indians have notched the 30-win plateau. The final four appearance is the first for the Tribe since finishing as runners-up in 1996.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said D-B coach Ryan Wagner. “These guys are just so resilient. Unbelievable to get to 30 wins again, but that’s not even one of our goals. We’ve still got a lot to play for.”

The Indians scored single runs in the first, second and fourth against Blackman before the Blaze tied it in the fifth. The winning run came with two outs in the sixth.

Logan Hullette stroked a two-out single to right, and courtesy runner Cannon Ferrell raced to third when Chaz Kimbril’s blooper was misplayed in short right.

Kimbril then enticed a run-down between first and second that allowed Ferrell to sprint home with the eventual winning run.

“Perfect execution by Chaz and a good break by Cannon,” explained Wagner. “And Logan started it with that two-out hit.”

Tanner Doran started against the Blaze and was taxed for 31 pitches in the first but wiggled free as the Blaze left the bases load.

Doran (5-0) needed just 63 pitches to work through the next five innings.

“I was really struggling with the mound,” said Doran. “And I didn’t have my best stuff by any means or my normal velocity.”

The first three Indian runs came on an Evan Mahaffey run-scoring groundout, an RBI-double by Parker Hill and a Blackman throwing error.

Hill finished 3-for-3 in the game, with a pair of doubles and a single. His two-baggers, his 20th and 21st of the season, unofficially broke the single-season team record of 20 shared by Derek Trent and Ben Cook.

“We’ve worked so hard all year. As much as that record would mean to me, this win means so much more,” said Hill. “Hopefully we can get two more and reach our goal.”

The season, however, seemed in peril in the fifth. Blackman’s D.J. Wright, who just missed a three-run homer a few feet foul to left in the first, hit another in the fifth that was ruled a three-run homer.

“That’s out of our control,” said Wagner. “We won and we are playing on.”

But Doran retired the next three, and Quentin Polinski cut down the potential go-ahead run with a strike from center field for the third out in the sixth.

“Just beautiful,” Wagner said. “Q lined it up perfectly and threw a wide strike. Logan had time to take a step toward first and get back to make the tag.”

Jeremiah Ball entered in the seventh and worked around a lead-off error to record his fifth save of the season.

Ball got a leaping catch from Kellen Glasscock in right for the first out, a strikeout looking for the second and then got a blind backhand snag of a one-hopper back to the mound for the final out.

“I saw it all the way … slow motion,” said Ball grinning. “Shout out to Glasscock, he’s been working on that jump catch all year.”

Ball got the final two outs after a steal of second by Wright to put the tying run in scoring position.

“Jeremiah told me he was going to pitch today and save a game,” said Wagner. “That’s just his mentality and what you want from a closer. What a job.”

Dobyns-Bennett rode the broad shoulders of senior Daniel Starnes to defeat Munford in the first game.

Starnes stroked a three-run first-inning homer to stake himself to a 3-1 advantage and limited Munford to just five hits for his fourth win of the season.

The Cougars scored their only run of the game in the first, an unearned tally as Corey Simmons scored on a two-out error.

Starnes allowed singles to the first two Blackman hitters in the game, Simmons and Garrett Baugh, and then surrendered two-out singles in the third to Baugh and Steven Kendrick. The Cougars didn’t collect another hit until two were out in the seventh.

Starnes struck out five, all on curveballs.

“I felt like everything was working, but I threw mainly fastballs and curveballs,” said Starnes. “Coach said they struggled against the curve so we relied heavily on that.”

Starnes quickly erased the one-run deficit in the bottom of the first with one swing. Hill walked with one out and Mahaffey legged out a bunt single. Starnes then lifted an 0-1 Simmons fastball the other way for a three-run homer.

“He threw me a change-up and I just stayed on it and hit it pretty good,” Starnes said.

The Tribe added another run in the fifth. Starnes ripped a one-out double to center and courtesy runner John Deason raced home on Isaac Whitehead’s two-out Texas Leaguer to right field. The frame ended when Whitehead was thrown out at the plate trying to score on Glasscock’s double.

Baugh finished 2-for-2 with a walk for Munford. Starnes went 2-for-2 with the homer, double and free pass. Glasscock also singled and doubled in three trips.

“It’s good to finally get a couple of wins in Murfreesboro. It seems a win here had been eluding us forever,” said Glasscock, noting the Tribe had been 0-4 start to the season in the area and the loss Tuesday to Blackman. “After two wins today, we are a confident team and look forward to tomorrow.”