Blaze jump on top early, drop Tribe into elimination game

The first three Blackman hitters reached and scored in the top of the first inning, and the Blaze went on to extinguish the Indians’ nine-game winning streak with an 11-3 victory at Siegel High School.

The win put Blackman (29-10) into today’s 1:30 p.m. contest against Brentwood, a 4-0 winner over Munford earlier in the day. The Tribe (28-12) and the Cougars face off in an elimination game at 11 a.m.

Indians ace Matt Taylor was making his second consecutive start on three days’ rest, and it didn’t work out. Taylor walked two, allowed two singles to the first four batters and came out after 21 first-inning pitches.

“Obviously Matt wasn’t ready on three days in back-to-back weeks,” Tribe coach Ryan Wagner said. “Maybe that’s our fault for putting him out there, but he wanted to go and we felt like that was the right thing to do. We came down here to win, not play it safe.”

The Indians pushed across a run in the bottom of the first off Blaze ace Jacob Jones and came within about 4 feet of taking a 4-3 lead when Isaac Whitehead’s blast to left with two aboard was hauled in at the wall by Michael DeMartino.

“Isaac got too much of the end of the bat on that one,” Wagner noted. “That could have made it a completely different game.”

Instead Blackman got to freshman reliever Jackson McDavid, who tired in his third inning of work in the fourth. The Blaze scored six runs in the inning off three Tribe pitchers on only two hits. In the frame, Blackman took five walks, had one hit batter and its leadoff hitter reached on an error. One of the two hits, a two-run single to short center by Mateo Lozano was lost in the inadequate Siegel lighting.

The Blaze added single runs in the fifth off Aiden Scanlan and in the seventh off Noah Anderson. Blackman totaled nine hits but benefited from nine walks and had seven hit batsmen. Blackman’s Derick Junker was plunked four times.

“We hadn’t seen that in a long time,” Wagner said. “These guys hadn’t thrown in a month, but you still have to go out there and throw strikes and compete.

“Jackson threw well for a couple of innings and then got tired and I was happy with what Aiden gave us.”

Jones exited after five innings and 74 pitches, leaving him free for a possible Friday appearance. He allowed just one run on three hits.

“The new pitch-count rules came into play for both teams today,” Wagner noted. “We got in a hole and then you have to think about maybe two games on Wednesday and two on Thursday. Blackman was looking even further ahead.

“He (Jones) mixed it up good. He’s a competitor. We hit some hard balls right at people, but falling behind early we couldn’t play the way we like to play.”

Michael Chuba was 3-for-3 for Blackman with a pair of singles, a double, a walk and a sacrifice fly to drive in five runs. Junker added a single to reach in all five trips, and D.J. Wright finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Daniel Starnes drove in two of the Indians’ three runs with a first-inning sacrifice fly and a seventh-inning single. Whitehead drove in a run with a sixth-inning single.

Quentin Polinski had a single and a double and scored twice for D-B. Ivan Phillips also had a pair of singles in three trips.

“We just have to keep playing,” added Wagner. “Last year, Siegel lost their first game in the tournament and won the state championship. We have plenty of arms left, but we have to score more runs to have a chance.”