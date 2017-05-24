Battle, Lebanon make Conference 40 final

After John Battle edged Wise Central 3-2 in the day’s opener at Grogan Park, Cole Buchanan’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning capped Lebanon’s 14-13, come-from-behind victory over top-seeded Gate City. The nightcap featured four homers, two by each team.

Battle and Lebanon will meet Thursday for the championship, with the winner securing a berth in the 2A West regional tournament. The Blue Devils (17-5) had already locked up a regional berth by beating the Trojans in Saturday’s district playoff game.

“We’ve been giving games away all year,” said Lebanon coach Doc Rivers. “I’ve been preaching about having a little pride, a little heart, and a little desire to my team. I think the kids showed a lot of each one of those things in the win today.”

The Pioneers sent 10 men to the plate in the first inning and took a 4-0 lead on three singles, three walks and a hit batter. Gate City answered with three runs in the home half of the first, which saw senior Jon Munsey homer from the leadoff position.

With Lebanon up 5-4 after two, the Blue Devils broke loose with seven runs in the fourth — including Tyler Gardner’s two-run homer that scored Landon Turner — to go up 11-5.

The Pioneers pulled within 11-9 in the fifth before Logan Smith’s three-run homer put them back out front, 12-11, in the top of the sixth. Gate City rallied again, going up 13-12 entering the seventh before Buchanan’s heroics gave Lebanon the win.

“We made a few mistakes today,” said Gate City coach Terry Fields. “We had a five-run lead and went through four pitchers in the game. Give Lebanon credit. They deserved to win.”

Reliever Cole Stoots earned the win after coming on in the fourth and allowing only two Gate City runs the rest of the way. Ryan Patrick led Lebanon by going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Jon Compton had three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored for Gate City. Gardner and Andrew Williams finished with two hits apiece, and Gardner drove in three runs.

In the day’s opener, Aaron Arnold struck out eight and allowed just two runs on three hits to pick up the win for Battle. J.P. Stallard had a solo homer and Bryson Collins accounted for the other two hits for Wise Central, which scored both its run in the first.

Information from TriCitiesSports.com writer Allen Godsey was used in this report.