Tribe's Taylor tosses gem in win over Eagles

With Seymour’s district schedule demanding three conference games this week, and at one point a fourth, the Eagles (4-3) had canceled their planned trip to Kingsport and Johnson City before cooler IMAC heads prevailed and allowed the Eagles to face the Tribe on Friday and the Hilltoppers today.

D-B (3-4) had played just twice this week and not since Tuesday, which left Taylor — a 6-foot-3 fireballing right-hander — in top form.

“Matt was outstanding tonight and that’s what we expect from him,” said Tribe coach Ryan Wagner. “Seymour is typically a good hitting club, one of the top hitting teams in their conference.”

Taylor allowed only singles in the first and third innings.

“I was just trying to pound the strike zone, trust my pitches and throw any pitch at any point in the count,” he said.

Taylor was dominant with his fastball, getting nine of his 12 strikeouts on swings.

“Matt located his fastball well and mixed his changeup and breaking ball in there enough to hold them off balance,” Wagner added.

The only real trouble Taylor faced was self-induced. Following a one-out walk to Chris Caldwell in the second inning, Taylor threw wildly to first trying to pick off courtesy runner Jacob McCarter, which allowed McCarter to reach third.

But Taylor ended the threat with consecutive strikeouts, the first two of four straight bridging the second and third frames.

“In that situation with a runner on third and one out, you need the strikeout there and Matt got it,” Wagner said.

Taylor also handled East Tennessee State signee Brandon Parrott with relative ease. Parrott popped out to first and flied out to right in the third before chasing Quentin Polinski to the warning track in center in his third at-bat.

“I was just attacking him (Parrott) just like the rest of them,” Taylor said. “He’s a real good hitter and he swings hard. I wanted to locate my pitches and be a little bit more careful with a guy like that.”

The Indians gave Taylor all the support he needed in the bottom of the second.

Ivan Phillips walked to lead off the frame but was forced out at second on Daniel Starnes’ fielder’s choice. An out later, Logan Hullette worked Seymour starter Austin Proffitt for a walk, and Isaac Whitehead ripped a two-out double down the left field line to score Starnes and courtesy runner Cannon Ferrell.

“It was a curveball on the front half on the front of the plate,” Whitehead said. “I kept my hands in and swung through it and got it down the line.”

The Tribe added two runs in the fifth. Polinski opened with a single and Evan Mahaffey bunted for a single. Polinski came in to score on a throwing error and Mahaffey crossed on a wild pitch.

Mahaffey and Whitehead each finished 2-for-3 — the third straight such effort for Whitehead.

“I tell our guys all the time you have to step in there and get two-out hits and Isaac has done that for us,” Wagner said. “That was a big hit to get us two runs and the lead in the second and then we managed a couple more.”