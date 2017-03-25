South tops cross-county rival North in Three Rivers matchup

South scored a trio of runs with two outs in the third inning, highlighted by Trey Fields’ solo home run. South senior pitcher Matt Montgomery (3-0) went five innings before giving way to Fields in the sixth with no outs.

Rebels coach Anthony Richardson called it a great conference win, especially with Devan Price on the mound for North. Price scattered eight hits and registered a half-dozen strikeouts.

“Devan threw a great game, but we managed to get some timely hits and got the job done,” Richardson said. “Matt Montgomery is a solid player and a competitor and he wanted the ball tonight. He has all three wins for us.

“I had asked him last night if he could give me four innings and maybe more. Then Trey came in ... we need to get his pitch count up and have him ready to go for the district tournament.”

Lane Williams beat out an infield groundball to jump-start the Rebels’ big third inning. Marcus Williams followed with a triple to right to plate the first run before scoring on a wild pitch for a 2-0 South lead.

Fields followed with his solo shot to right-center for what turned out to be the winning run. Seth Worley, Marcus Williams and Fields each finished with two hits in three appearances.

Worley opened the top of the fifth with another infield hit then scored during a rundown between first and second base. He added a fifth run, unearned, in the sixth.

Price scored the Raiders’ first run with two outs in the third inning when he drew a base on balls and went to second on a wild pitch. Conner Copas followed with an RBI single up the middle.

Copas scored North’s other run in the sixth after getting aboard on a fielder’s choice. He then stole second base before racing home on Christian Arnold’s fielder’s choice.

North (1-6, 1-4) was playing its fourth game this week. The Rebels (3-2, 3-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season.

Next week’s spring break could not come at a better time for coach Steve Dixon's Golden Raiders, who will travel to South Carolina during the break.

“We battled but this was the fourth conference game in the last five days,” Dixon noted. “I’m proud of my kids. We were in every game but are just not scoring any runs right now.

“We’ve had great pitching all week. Hopefully we get away next week and just need to score more runs.”