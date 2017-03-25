Falin tosses no-no, homer-happy Devils drop Raiders

Falin got plenty of offensive support as well. The Blue Devils blasted three Grogan Park home runs.

Falin struck out 14 batters and only found trouble in the fifth inning when he loaded the bases with three straight walks. He erased the threat with a strikeout and groundout.

“I was using my two- and four-seam fastball most of the time,” Falin said. “I mixed in an occasional curve and changeup. The mound had developed a hole that contributed to my control problems in the fifth inning.”

Gate City scored all the runs Falin needed in the first. Freshman catcher Jon Compton hit a line drive over the left field fence with one on to stake the Blue Devils to a 2-0 lead.

Compton also smacked a triple to the fence in right-center in the sixth and scored the game-ending run on a Burton throwing error. He finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored.

“I hit an inside change for the home run, and the triple came on a fastball away,” Compton noted.

Gate City (2-0) added a pair of runs in the fourth, on freshman Andrew Pendleton’s two-run shot, and four more in the fifth for an 8-0 advantage.

Senior designated hitter Jon Munsey led off the Gate City sixth by connecting for the Blue Devils’ third home run of the game.

“I’m happy with the win,” said Gate City coach Terry Fields. “We got great pitching and hit three home runs. We’ll build on this and get back to work with our conference schedule coming up.”

Said Burton coach Jim Adams: “Their pitcher threw a gem. We played like a team that lost seven starters to graduation last year. We’ll get better.”