Science Hill blanks Sullivan Central

Making his first career start, the southpaw battled and stayed around the plate against defending District 1-AAA champion Science Hill, but the veteran Hilltoppers eventually worked over the youngster for seven runs en route to a 16-0 pasting of the Cougars.

“We wanted to pitch behind those guys a little bit,” Colley explained. “They are used to seeing it hard, so we thought a lefty might change things up.”

The ’Toppers (5-1-1, 2-0) had plated two runs in the top of the first but scored three more unearned runs after a two-out infield error by the Cougars (0-4, 0-3). Colley said it was the same song and dance for his club.

“Trey kept it low and really made maybe two mistakes that they hit hard. Other than that, we didn’t make a whole lot of plays behind him,” added Colley. “Our pitchers have thrown well all year, we just aren’t making plays.”

Sells walked just one in his short stint, but he peppered the strike zone with mostly good placement. The experienced ’Toppers however, fouled off numerous pitches before finding one to their liking.

“Give Science Hill credit, they made him (Sells) throw a ton of pitches,” noted Colley. “That’s veteran hitters and a freshman pitcher, and they are going to wear him down.”

After striking out Ben Grable for the first out in the second, Science Hill’s Bryson Tolley roped a two-run homer to left-center to expand the cushion to 7-0. An Avery Conkin single ripped to right ended the night for Sells.

Science Hill continued the onslaught with another run in the third and six in the fourth, highlighted by Graham Rickenbrode’s opposite field two-run shot.

Conkin opened the fifth with a fly to left that got lost in the sun by the Central outfield. By the time Cougar shortstop Blake Lucas tracked down the ball in the left field corner, Conkin had rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

It was the second inside-the-park job in as many days for the ’Toppers as Ben Grable turned the trick against Crockett on Monday. Conkin also lost track of the ball and momentarily stopped at second before coming on around to score easily.

“I don’t know how many inside-the-park homers we’ve had or how many we are going to get or if we’ll ever get one again,” said Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards. “Avery got his standing up.”

On the hill, Hilltopper left-hander Jacob Beaird faced the minimum in four innings of work. Beaird allowed just a one-out single by Matt Long in the first. Long was quickly erased on an inning-ending double play.

Beaird struck four before giving way to Chance Hall, who worked around Michael Akard and Noah Vaughn singles in tossing a scoreless fifth.

Science Hill collected 18 hits on the night. All nine hitters in the starting line-up hit safely and 10 ’Toppers overall had at least one hit.

Lead-off hitter Tilo Skole went 4-for-4 with four singles, three runs scored, two stolen bases and one run driven in. Conkin finished 3-for-4, added a double and scored three times. Hall was also 3-for-4. Ben Mottern reached on three of his plate appearances. The Walters State signee ripped a three-run double in the first and also scored two runs.