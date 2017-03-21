South picks up key league win over Unicoi

Rebels coach Anthony Richardson had reason to be anxious as well. After all, Fields was taking the mound in relief as South clung to a two-run, sixth-inning lead against league archnemesis Unicoi County, which had the bases loaded at the time.

All the worry, inevitably, was for naught. Fields pitched out of the jam, and South tacked on a slew of insurance runs in an 8-2 win that gave the Rebels a crucial early advantage in the Three Rivers Conference race.

Fields, who started in center field, came on in relief after the Blue Devils strung together three consecutive one-out singles, jeopardizing the 3-1 lead South held at the time.

“I was real proud to see him get in that situation, and real glad to see him get out of it, too,” said Richardson, who logged his 300th victory.

“I’m just glad we got the win,” said Fields, who worked the final 1 2-3 innings to tally the save for the Rebels (2-0, 2-0). “It’s us and them at the top, always, and that’s why it’s such a fun game to play and it makes it even better that I got to pitch.”

Fields fanned the first man he faced, then fielded a grounder squibbed from Owen Nicholson. Fields decided to tag out Nicholson himself, and a brief shoving match ensued that showed evidence of a rivalry on the diamond between these teams that has simmered ever since South dropped to Class AA a few years ago.

“Nothing personal there, just in the heat of the battle there,” Richardson said. “It about got out of control, but in this type of game, you hope your kids can handle themselves.”

Richardson’s counterpart at Unicoi, Chad Gillis, felt his team lost its composure between the lines during the bottom of the sixth inning. That’s when South scored five runs on four hits, an error and a pair of walks. That was too much for the Blue Devils (3-1, 1-1) to overcome.

“We quit,” Gillis said. “We faced a little adversity, we hadn’t faced any adversity yet, and we quit. We hadn’t really faced any pressure like that against anybody so far. They folded. Too much other stuff going on, I guess, took their focus.”

Unicoi did score a run in the seventh, touching Fields for two singles and a walk, before South closed out the game.

“Pitching’s a mind game,” Fields said. “Tommy John surgery, it made me a little nervous, but I trusted my doctors and my coach, in practice, and I felt like I was ready and he felt like I was ready, too,” said Fields, who is headed to Division I ball next year with a signed scholarship to College of Charleston.

On the mound, Fields merely finished what Matt Montgomery started for the Rebels. The efficient Montgomery (2-0) allowed a solitary run through the first five innings before allowing those three straight singles. He stymied a Unicoi County team that had scored 42 runs in 17 total innings prior to this matchup.

“Matt threw great,” Richardson said. “That’s how he is. He don’t overpower people, but he hits his spots.”

“Scoring 42 runs in 17 innings, I think they thought they were going to do it here. It’s a maturity process,” Gillis added.

South, meanwhile, worked the small-ball game to build its early lead. The Rebels finished with three sacrifice bunts and laid down two more bunts with men on base that were legged out for singles.

Unicoi actually outhit the Rebels, with four Blue Devils contributing two hits apiece.

Fields and Austin Monds had two hits apiece for South.