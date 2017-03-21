Hill’s 3-run double lifts Tribe over Falcons

However, the Indians rallied from a 2-1 seventh-inning deficit for a 5-2 victory that broke a seven-game losing streak dating to last year’s postseason. The Indians (1-4, 1-0) had begun 2017 with some tough sledding at last weekend’s Grand Slam Challenge in Murfreesboro.

Monday’s winning rally started with a 1-2 Isaac Whitehead single off Volunteer southpaw Camden Markham.

“I had two strikes and I knew he (Markham) was coming curveball, so I knew to get it started I needed to hit a line drive up the middle,” said Whitehead, the only non-returnee from 2016 in the lineup for the Tribe on Monday.

Whitehead’s rip up the middle came after just missing a home run in the fourth with a two-out double off the fence in left.

“Isaac has stepped in nicely and he’s going to be big for us this year, just like he was tonight,” said senior Tribe shortstop Parker Hill. “With any rally it’s key to get the first guy on and he got us going.”

Whitehead swiped second but failed to advance on pinch-hitter John Deason’s bunt back to the mound. Whitehead got a reprieve when Quentin Polinski singled and Evan Mahaffey walked against reliever Ethan Sargent to load the bases for Hill. The Wofford signee wasted no time in lacing Sargent’s fastball on the outside edge for a three-run double to left-center.

“I saw what I needed, a flat fastball,” Hill said. “I knew he was going to come at me with a fastball and try to get ahead. I like hitting the first pitch and I got a good swing on it.”

The hit made a winner of reliever Matt Taylor (1-0), who came on with one out in the sixth for starter Tanner Doran. Doran struck out seven, walked one and hit three before leaving down 2-1.

The Falcons had taken the lead when Doran hit Lucas Adkins, who was sacrificed to second and scored on Heath Douthat’s single. Douthat move up on a wild pitch, and Gabe Musick’s single down the left-field line plated Douthat to give the Falcons the lead.

Taylor got Tristan Winegar to bounce into an inning-ending double play before working around a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh with two strikeouts and a groundout to end the game.

“Tanner was outstanding,” said D-B coach Ryan Wagner. “Not perfect but way better than the first outing. And Matt did a heck of a job coming and getting some big outs for us.”

Markham, a crafty left-hander, had D-B’s number early on.

“He (Markham) was keeping us off balance with curveballs,” Hill noted. “They looked so big and we wanted to get ahead in the count. We were too aggressive.”

Mahaffey singled to start the third, stole second and third, and scored on Ivan Phillips’ sacrifice fly to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. Phillips’ groundout brought in Hill in the seventh with the Tribe’s final run.

Whitehead was the only D-B batter with multiple hits after going 2-for-3.

Musick and Preston Heard each went 2-for-3 for the Falcons (1-2, 1-1). Adkins was 1-for-2 with a run scored and was plunked twice. Markham pitched well but suffered the defeat.

“That’s the toughest loss for a pitcher you’re ever going to see,” said Volunteer coach Justin Hite, who brought the hook in the seventh after 103 pitches by Markham.

“I looked him in the eye and I could tell, but it’s cold and it’s the third game of the season and I can’t jeopardize a kid’s arm for the rest of the season. I told the guys if they needed to blame someone, blame me.”

Few would after the solid baseball displayed by the Falcons on the night.

“It’s good to get compliments on how your team is playing,” Hite added. “That’s nice, but we have to get over that hump. We’ll get there. I think we are close.”