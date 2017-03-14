Postponed: Old Man Winter not ready for spring sports

Rain and snow, coupled with howling winds and cold temperatures, are forcing multiple changes to today's sports slate. All games are varsity unless otherwise noted. Coaches can share schedule changes with us at sports@timesnews.net.

We'll share what we know so far, but be sure to check with your favorite team before heading out this afternoon:

High School Baseball

* Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High is postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Sullivan North at Unicoi County is postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Volunteer at Sullivan Central is postponed until 6 p.m., Thursday, March 16.

* Morristown East at Cocke County is postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Johnson County at Happy Valley is postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Tennessee High JV game at Sullivan East has been canceled.

* Wednesday's Cherokee at Morristown West game schedule will now be varsity at 5:30 p.m. and JV at 7:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

* David Crockett at D-B is postponed. Tentative makeup date is 5:30 p.m., April 19

High School Softball

* Today's Morristown West at Jefferson County game has been moved up to a 4:30 p.m. start time.

High School Track

* Tuesday's meet at Dobyns-Bennett has been canceled.

College Baseball

* Tuesday's Radford at ETSU baseball game has been moved to May 9.

* Tuesday's King at Tusculum baseball game is postponed. Makeup date TBA.

* Tuesday's Bloomsburg at LMU baseball game has been moved to 1 p.m., Wednesday, as game 1 of a doubleheader at Lamar Hennon Field in Harrogate.

* Wednesday's Bluefield State at Tusculum baseball game is postponed. The game will now be played at 4 p.m., May 3, at Pioneer Park.

College Softball

* Wednesday's softball doubleheader between Tusculum and U.Va.-Wise is postponed until 2 p.m., April 6, on the U.Va.-Wise campus.