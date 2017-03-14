Errors hurt North in 7-2 loss to Gate City

Actual success in 2017 will have to wait at least a little while longer.

North dropped its season opener on Monday, losing by a 7-2 margin to Gate City.

The Blue Devils were counting Monday’s contest only as a scrimmage, but North looked like the squad that was working out the preseason kinks. The Golden Raiders committed six errors that led to three unearned runs.

“We’re disappointed. We just didn’t play real well,” North coach Steve Dixon said.

“We expect more this year,” he added. “This is kind of the fourth year we had the same team. We expect good things to happen, but we’ve got to make throws and field balls and hit it a little bit.”

Gate City also struggled in the field, committing three errors, but pitcher Jon Munsey did his part to keep North from hitting. Munsey allowed one unearned run and a pair of hits through six innings of work. Peyton Falin finished up for Gate City, working out of a bases-loaded jam to end the game.

North committed two errors in each of the second, third and seventh innings. Gate City plated a pair of runs in each of those frames. Dixon pointed to one miscue in the second as pivotal, when the Golden Raiders made two throwing errors on the same play, turning a single with a man on first into a run-scoring play that saw the batter advance all the way to third base.

“The bubble busted after that,” Dixon said. “We didn’’t hit it well. We didn’t field it well.”

Dixon’s counterpart, Terry Fields, noted the Devils “were being a little aggressive on the basepaths. They threw a couple away, but we were challenging them early.”

Gate City built a 4-0 lead through three innings, and that was more than enough of a cushion for Munsey.

“Munsey pitched well. (He was) out there for six innings and he had them off balance,” Fields said. “He wanted to (finish), but it wasn’t worth the risk.”

Landon Turner had two of Gate City’s seven hits, and he and Lucas Larkins each scored twice. Devils first baseman Tyler Gardner and third baseman Andrew Williams each snared a line drive to rob North of a pair of potential extra-base hits.

Christian Arnold finished with two hits, including a double, for the Golden Raiders, who open their Three Rivers Conference season tonight against Unicoi County, which won last year’s District 1-AA tournament title.