Blue Devils surge to 2A West win over G-Men

The victory sent the Blue Devils (22-3) into the region semifinals against Dan River at 6 p.m. on Thursday at James River in Buchanan, also securing Gate City a return trip to the state tournament.

Leading just 14-12 after the first quarter of play, the Blue Devils — behind 14 points from Mac McClung — bolted out to a 38-22 lead by halftime.

“The second quarter was the story line of this game,” said Graham coach Glynn Carlock Jr. “We dug ourselves too big a hole against a very good offensive team.

“It was a contest between two good teams. We just didn’t hold up our end of the bargain.”

The G-Men did go on a 13-3 run in the first three minutes of the second half to narrow the deficit to 41-35, but the Blue Devils responded for a 60-46 advantage heading into the final period.

“We knew they would make a run at us. They are too good a team,” said Gate City’s Zac Ervin, who finished with 25 points. “We just tried to play with a lot of energy and to continue to attack on offense.”

Graham pulled to within nine, 62-53, in the fourth quarter, but Ervin and McClung provided all the firepower needed to suppress the G-Men’s attempt at a rally. They each scored nine points in the fourth, accounting for all of Gate City’s scoring over the final eight minutes of play.

McClung twisted and snaked his way to a game-high 37 points for the Blue Devils. Hunter Collier was an additional thorn in the G-Men’s side and finished with 13 points.

“I just tried to create plays for myself and my teammates,” Collier said.

Gate City coach Scott Vermillion was all smiles after the victory.

“To have a great game, you have to have a great opponent,” Vermillion said. “Both teams were very similar in toughness, skill and attitude. Graham is a class act.

“We withstood their runs in the second half and just kept getting to the basket for layups.”

Darrin Martin led the G-Men (21-4) with 25 points and Cameron Allen added 20.