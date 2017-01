Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo said Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo. He said it wasn’t clear whether Ventura was driving.

Ventura, 25, was a Dominican native whose electric arm helped his team win the 2015 World Series title.

Metropolitan traffic authorities said Marte died when a car he was driving hit a house along a road between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles north of the capital.