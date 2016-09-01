Maria’s walk-off single gives K-Mets 2-1 win over Pirates

The victory was the season’s best fourth straight for the K-Mets and moves them one game clear of the now cellar-dwelling Pirates.

Both sides scored single runs in the second, but the plate wasn’t dented again until Maria’s game-winner in the 10th.

Bristol took the initial advantage in the top of the second. Julio De La Cruz singled with one out, advanced to second and scored on Huascar Fuentes’ double to right.

The K-Mets quickly evened the count on Maria’s one-out solo shot to right that came on the first pitch after Jose Miguel Medina was caught trying to steal second. For Maria, it was his third homer of the season.

Kingsport starter Adonis Uceta went a season team-high eight innings on the night, allowing one run, six hits and striking out eight. Relievers Max Kuhns and Gregorix Estevez both worked into and out of trouble in their one inning stints.

Kuhns took over in the ninth and issued a one-out walk to Fuentes, who promptly swiped second and moved to third when Scott Manea’s throw bounced away at second. Kuhn then walked Garrett Brown, who also stole second. But with the go-ahead and insurance runs in scoring position, Kuhns enticed Deybi Garcia to line out softly to shortstop Yeffrey De Aza and got Michael De La Cruz swinging for the third out.

With Estevez on in the 10th, Raul Siri singled leading off and stole second. After Adrian Valerio struck out, Victor Fernandez was hit by a pitch. Siri and Fernandez moved up one station and into scoring position on Jhoan Herrera’s ground out to first, but were stranded when Julio De La Cruz struck out swinging.

In the bottom half of the 10th, K-Met lead-off hitter Jeremy Wolf reached on an error by Pirate third baseman Julio De La Cruz. Wolf advanced all the way around to third, although the relay back to De La Cruz seemed ahead of Wolf’s arrival. Bristol protested vehemently to no avail, and after Medina struck out, Maria laced the game-winner to right center.

Seven different Pirates had hits off the trio of K-Met pitchers. Maria had three of the Mets’ six hits and drove in both runs. Estevez (1-1) earned his first win. Bristol’s Nick Hutchings (0-4) was charged with the loss.

Bristol (25-42) and Kingsport (26-41) close out the 2016 season tonight on Fan Appreciation Night. Gates at Hunter Wright Stadium open at 5:30 p.m. with free admission for the 6 p.m. first pitch.