Meet the Kingsport Mets - Catchers and Coaches

Did you know that the Kingsport Mets Pitching Coach played in the Major League for 12 years and pitched against Barry Bonds? Meet him and the other coaches and the catchers in our last installment of Meet the Kingsport Mets. We interviewed each player to learn more about them and give you a closer look at the next Darryl Strawberry or Dwight Gooden that is currently playing in Kingsport.