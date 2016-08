Keep an eye out for our next article with a new group of players. We will meet the lefties, the right handers, the infield, outfield, and the catchers and coaches.

In today’s installment, we meet the Outfielders.

Will Barring from Irvine, CA

Ricardo Cespedes from Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic

Jose Medina from Bani, Dominican Republic

Raphael Ramirez from Crystal River, FL

Ian Strom from Hopedale, MA

Jeremy Wolf from Scottsdale, AZ