Venture into MECC's Haunted Forest — if you dare

Staff reports • Oct 6, 2017 at 8:28 AM

BIG STONE GAP -– The Mountain Empire Community College campus will come alive with spirits, curses and sacrifices this October as the school hosts the annual Haunted Forest. The thrills and chills begin Friday night.

Description: “When the nights grow longer and the leaves start to change in the chill of the autumn air, the woods take on a sinister tone. As the barrier between this world and the spirit world grows thinner, the true inhabitants of the forest come out until the whole campus is crawling alive … with the dead,” MECC officials said in a news release.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from 7-11 p.m., Oct. 6-27.

Admission: $10 per person. All proceeds will go to benefit scholarships for MECC students.

Who should come: Leave very young children at home. This event is recommended for ages 10 and up.

What to wear: This is an outdoor event, and guests should wear appropriate shoes and clothing.

It’s highly recommended: MECC’s Haunted Forest was recently voted one of Virginia’s Top Ten haunted attractions by the Scare Factor (thescarefactor.com).

If you go: From Kingsport, take Lynn Garden Drive to U.S. 23 North. Follow the highway for approximately 33 miles, then turn left onto Mountain Empire Road.

For more information: Visit facebook.com/MountainEmpireHauntedForest or mountainempirehauntedforest.weebly.com.

