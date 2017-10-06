Venture into MECC's Haunted Forest — if you dare

Description: “When the nights grow longer and the leaves start to change in the chill of the autumn air, the woods take on a sinister tone. As the barrier between this world and the spirit world grows thinner, the true inhabitants of the forest come out until the whole campus is crawling alive … with the dead,” MECC officials said in a news release.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from 7-11 p.m., Oct. 6-27.

Admission: $10 per person. All proceeds will go to benefit scholarships for MECC students.

Who should come: Leave very young children at home. This event is recommended for ages 10 and up.

What to wear: This is an outdoor event, and guests should wear appropriate shoes and clothing.

It’s highly recommended: MECC’s Haunted Forest was recently voted one of Virginia’s Top Ten haunted attractions by the Scare Factor (thescarefactor.com).

If you go: From Kingsport, take Lynn Garden Drive to U.S. 23 North. Follow the highway for approximately 33 miles, then turn left onto Mountain Empire Road.

For more information: Visit facebook.com/MountainEmpireHauntedForest or mountainempirehauntedforest.weebly.com.