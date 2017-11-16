This weekend in downtown Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Here is what is happening in downtown Kingsport this weekend, according to the Downtown Kingsport Association.

Today

STYLE Boutique:

BEER & BRATS

Hey men! Do you have a special lady or ladies to spoil this Christmas? Join us for a Men's Shopping Night at Style Boutique - have a few beers, a couple of brats and purchase gifts at discounted prices. We'll even gift wrap your purchases free of charge. Get all of your Christmas shopping done in one night with great food and discounts!

101 Cherokee Street - 5 p.m.

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

AN EVENING OF BOOGIE & LOW DOWN BLUES

Shake Yo MoneyMaker Band is back at Model City Tap House and they describe themselves as "The Ultimate Party Band." The local artists bring a great crowd and a great atmosphere with their lively tunes! Get their early to grab a seat and take a choice from one of the 20 beers and ciders on tap!

324 E. Market Street - 7 p.m.

KINGSPORT THEATRE GUILD:

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

This play is a comedy revolving around the Brewster family, descended from the Mayflower, but now composed of insane homicidal maniacs. The hero, Mortimer Brewster, is a drama critic who must deal with his crazy, homicidal family and local police in Brooklyn, N.Y., as he debates whether to go through with his recent promise to marry the woman he loves.

117 Shelby Street - 2 p.m., also Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

VIDEO GAME NIGHT

Game night returns to The Owl! We will have consoles set up through the projector for weekly tournaments, gift certificates for weekly and monthly winners, and beer/food specials for any participating gamer.

Game of the night TBA. Requests are totally welcome.

151 E. Main Street - 7 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad Street- 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

CENTENNIAL PARK:

SPIRIT OF GENEROSITY

Join us for the unveiling of the Santa Train Sculpture by Val Lyle & Owen's Train Dedication in Kingsport's Centennial Park!

This free event is a great way to celebrate the Holiday Season with your family & friends, and Santa will be making an appearance!

245 E. Main Street - 3 p.m.

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

YULETIDE

LampLight Theatre ushers in the holiday season with a new Yuletide Show. This year's productions brings a heart-warming message of family and home. Two children run away from a broken home in search of peace and comfort. When they happen to stumble into a magical theatre, the master of ceremonies takes them on a journey where they find the true meaning of Christmas.

140 Broad Street - 7 p.m., also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

IF BIRDS COULD FLY

A duo out of Big Stone Gap, Via. They're making music they classify Folk, Americana, and Indie. Asked to describe themselves they say, "Two kids from the mountains of Southwest Virginia that love to make music." Don't miss the chance to hear them at Sleepy Owl this Friday night!

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.

Saturday

CENTENNIAL PARK:

SANTA'S DEPOT

This event is a NEW tradition in conjunction with the 75th Annual Santa Train, which will arrive around 3 p.m.. Kids will be welcomed with a day of fun activities as we wait for the arrival of Santa and his elves. There will be plenty of great kids activities and inflatables, as well as delicious snacks and hot chocolate! Make plans to join and kick off the Holiday Season!

245 E. Main Street - 1 p.m.