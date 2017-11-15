The unveiling of Santa Claus

KINGSPORT — Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend. But for those of you who can’t wait to see Old Saint Nick in person, luckily you will be able to get your Santa fix on Friday.

The final additions to Centennial Park, a full-size Santa sculpture and covered gazebo, will be unveiled at 3 p.m. The figure is called “The Spirit of Generosity” and was done by artist Val Lyle, from Art Now.

The sculpture was inspired by the 75th anniversary of the Santa Train and the countless acts of generosity that have made it possible for so many years.

“This public artwork is sure to become a family and photo favorite and give everyone a chance to ‘ride and wave’ alongside Santa,” said Bonnie Macdonald, director of the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts. “Many thanks to those who provided the initial spark for the idea and who dreamed of making this unique sculpture a reality and to Val Lyle and Appalachian Ironworks for making it come to life.”

The full-size bronzed sculpture depicts Santa on the back of a caboose inviting visitors to come aboard. He is surrounded by a covered iron gazebo on a concrete platform with a short walkway leading up, engraved with the traditional stops along the route from Shelby, Ky., to the Model City.

“I have worked hard to make a permanent artwork worthy of this amazing legacy. Thank you for entrusting me with your dreams,” said Lyle.

In memory of the brave but brief life of Owen Steinmann and in honor of Kingsport families, the friends and family of Amanda Dean and Justin Steinmann have commissioned four unique train cars that will be located throughout the park.

This addition, Owen’s Train, will also be dedicated at Friday's ceremony.

All who visit Centennial Park will be encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt to find all of the cars in Owen’s Train. While finding the train cars throughout the year, visitors can learn about Kingsport’s history, splash in the fountain and visit the Santa Train sculpture.

For more information on this event and other centennial events, visit www.kingsport100.org.