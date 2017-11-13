Art in the Heart Gallery closing

KINGSPORT — The Art in the Heart Gallery in downtown Kingsport will be closing at the end of the year.

Originally established as the Flying Pig Gallery in the summer of 2014 to showcase the Kingsport Carousel project, the gallery grew well beyond its initial mission, offering a wide variety of local fine art for sale, a place for special shows and exhibits and space for artists to work.

The gallery, located at 246 Broad St., has been a wonderful place for the arts, said Bonnie Macdonald, director of Kingsport’s Office of Cultural Arts.

“When the carousel animals moved out, I thought that was going to be the end of our gallery effort. But a group of volunteers stepped forward, lent time and effort and were able to make a wonderful gallery in that space,” Macdonald said. “What was meant to be a three-and-a-half month pop-up gallery became a three-plus-year gallery effort.”

Change was coming

Last fall, the Kingsport Art Guild determined its existing space in the Art in the Heart Gallery was insufficient, especially since the group was having more classes there, Macdonald said.

So everyone started looking for a solution, looking at a number of locations for a new home. At this point, Macdonald said, it was decided the gallery and maker space needed to be in separate locations.

“The landlords were waiting to develop lofts upstairs, and the construction would have a significant impact on the operation of the gallery. Plus, the elevator to access the upstairs is located in the gallery space,” Macdonald said. “We knew progress must happen, and ultimately our board knew we’d have to find a new location by the end of the year.”

What happens now?

The classroom space from the Art in the Heart Gallery will be relocated to other sites within the city, Macdonald said, including the Model City Motors building, the studio above the Kingsport Carousel and the Renaissance Center.

And by closing the gallery at the end of the year, Macdonald said, this should give the artists enough time to make their own plans about the future. It could even inspire others to step forward and establish a gallery in another location.

One possibility is the soon-to-be-open Mercantile on Broad, which is a second location for the Mercantile on State in Bristol. It’s opening across the street from the gallery and provides an open concept marketplace with more than 50 vendors — local makers, curators, artists and boutiques.

“It’s really been wonderful, especially because of our volunteers’ vision and energy that we were so blessed to have,” she said.