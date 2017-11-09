This weekend in downtown Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Here is what’s happening in downtown Kingsport this weekend, according to the Downtown Kingsport Association .

Today

KNGSPORT OFFICE OF CULTURAL ARTS:

THE STRANGER by ISAIAH BELL

Isaiah Bell's eclectic recital will include selected works from the classical canon as well as from 20th century popular music, traditional folk tunes, cabaret and classic musical theatre, original songs and contemporary works from other composers. The performance will be just over an hour and performed without intermission.

1200 E. Center St - 7 p.m.

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

MUSICAL BINGO

If you've never heard of Music Bingo ... here's your chance to try out the latest craze in cities across the country! It's played exactly like traditional Bingo, except with song clips played in place of letters and numbers! Test your music IQ by determining the song title within the 20 second music clip and find it on your Bingo Card!

324 E. Market St - 7 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

VIDEO GAME NIGHT

Game night returns to The Owl! We will have consoles set up through the projector for weekly tournaments, gift certificates for weekly and monthly winners, and beer/food specials for any participating gamer.

Game of the night TBA. Requests are totally welcome.

151 E. Main St. - 7 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad St.- 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

KINGSPORT THEATRE GUILD:

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

This play is a comedy revolving around the Brewster family, descended from the Mayflower, but now composed of insane homicidal maniacs. The hero, Mortimer Brewster, is a drama critic who must deal with his crazy, homicidal family and local police in Brooklyn, N.Y., as he debates whether to go through with his recent promise to marry the woman he loves.

Dinner will be catered by Shabby Allie's and served on Friday night only!

117 Shelby St. - 6 p.m., also Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

YULETIDE

LampLight Theatre ushers in the holiday season with a new Yuletide Show. This year's productions brings a heart-warming message of family and home. Two children run away from a broken home in search of peace and comfort. When they happen to stumble into a magical theatre, the master of ceremonies takes them on a journey where they find the true meaning of Christmas.

140 Broad St. - 7 p.m., also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

MODEL CITY EVENT CENTER:

BACK TO THE 80'S & 90'S

Back to the 80s and 90s pop up party! Dust off the crimper, grab your leg warmers, and pop those collars! Mark your calendars for this totally fun event - duh! Friday, November 10th at Model City Event Center. Brickey Media's DJ Barry will be spinning your favorite tunes, so wear your dancing shoes. Practice your favorite moves to win the dance contest! Door prizes! Spirits by Sleepy Owl Brewery.

201 E. Center St. - 7 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

20 WATT TOMBSTONE

Since the band’s formation in 2011, the Wisconsin Duo has been receiving an unreal amount of attention. Their brand of brash un-tethered alt. blues rock mixed with metal, country and punk blends into a sometimes comedic monster that cannot be easily pinned down, and at times seems so over the top it cant be serious.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.