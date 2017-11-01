Christmas coming early to Civic Auditorium

KINGSPORT — Beginning this Friday, you’ll find plenty of Christmas cheer at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.

The 38th annual Christmas Connection will take place starting at noon on Friday and running through Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.

Christmas Connection hosts the region’s best arts and crafts vendors, and you’ll be able to find a plethora of goodies during the three-day event, including wreaths, floral arrangements, primitive and country crafts, ornaments, pottery, stained glass, woodcrafts, handmade soaps and lotions, fabric crafts, needlework, doll clothing, jewelry, dichroic glass, handmade greeting cards and paper art, leather crafts, candles and baked goods.

Several regional authors will also be on hand each day to sign their books in the west room. Artists from Kingsport’s Senior Artisan Center will have their crafts set up in the history room.

Outside, you’ll will find kettle corn and food items available for purchase. Country favorites will be served on stage at the Christmas Connection Café and baked goods from Kingsport Ballet and Suzuki Talent Education will be found at the entrance of the Civic Auditorium.

With the holidays fast approaching, Christmas Connection is a great place for you to find unique gifts and support master craftspeople in our region.

Dates and hours

— Nov. 3: Noon to 7 p.m.

— Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Nov. 5: Noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on the Christmas Connection event, visit www.EngageKingsport.com and search Christmas Connection, or call (423) 392-8414.