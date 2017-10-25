This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

AFTER HOURS:

CONSERVUS REAL ESTATE GROUP

Join us for a Chamber of Commerce After Hours event with Conservus Real Estate Group, Patterson Homes, Vintage Timbers and TCI Group. Enjoy drinks, food, photo booth and live music by Russell Clark! Sponsored by Benchmark Mortgage and Heritage Title Company.

402 E. Main St. - 5 p.m.

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

JAEGER WELLS

Jaeger Wells is shaping the format of today's true rock and roll format by bringing acoustically driven pop storylines to life. He masters the art of bridging personal triumphs and experiences into songs about heavy subject matters but with a twist. You'll only find upbeat and bright songs from Jaeger Wells, his style is to encourage others to see past the difficulties for a better outcome.

324 E. Market St. - 7 p.m.

THE SOCIAL:

Q COMMONS

During this special event, your city will join with thousands of attendees in hundreds of cities to be equipped on how to engage this unique, American moment. Three national speakers will be featured: David Brooks, Kara Powell, and Propaganda, as well as three local speakers: Mayor John Clark, Bob Seymour, and Dr. Garry Shelley. Register ahead on the Website Link!

240 E. Main St. - 7 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad St. - 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

MORTALITY ROOM HOUSE OF MARTYRS

This year's Mortality Room revisits a horror classic from the past. This ultimate, alternative Halloween experience is called "House of Martyrs". The production centers on a contemporary, modern-day high school scenario with flashbacks into the lives of past martyrs who were tortured and killed for their faith.

140 Broad St. - 6:30 & 9 p.m., also Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Sunday at 6 p.m.

KINGSPORT THEATRE GUILD:

NANYEHI

The Story of Nancy Ward is based on the life of Becky's 5th-great grandmother, Nancy Ward, Beloved Woman of the Cherokee, who was first honored as a Cherokee war woman, then as a peacemaker in the 1700s. She was first named Nanyehi, and later known as Nancy Ward. The musical chronicles her life (1738-1822), her struggles, her loves, and her family.

1200 E. Center St - 7 p.m., also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

HIGH VOLTAGE:

TRAVIS FITE

Doors open at 5 p.m. at High Voltage for Fire Pit Friday. Serving charcuterie boards and brews out of the Fuse Box. The real party starts at 9:30 p.m. when Travis Fite hits the stage with Live Music. Travis is a featured artist in Kingsport Theatre Guild's Production of Nanyehi. He is from Tulsa, Okla., and plays a Reggae, Soul and New Orleans style funk.

101 Cherokee St. - 7 p.m.

Saturday

KINGSPORT FARMERS MARKET:

KINGSPORT HALLOWEEN BASH

Come out for a night of fun at the Tri-Cities largest Halloween party. The Halloween Bash presented by Bud Light will kick off at 6 p.m. with a live DJ, games, food trucks, Beer and water sales and a photo booth. At 8 p.m., Accoustifried will hit the stage for the first set and at 9:30 p.m. a $1500 Halloween Express Costume Contest will take place. Grab your tickets ahead for $5 at the website link, or $10 at the door.

300 Clinchfield St. - 6 p.m.

HIGH VOLTAGE:

RUSSELL CLARK

Russell picked up the guitar at 18, and enjoys a wide variety of musical influences, including Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Bill Withers, and many more. He loves the opportunity to bring his always entertaining, and fun, musical swagger home, to play local venues in the area. He'll hit the stage at 7 p.m., but doors will be open all day watching football and serving food from Slammin’ Sammy's!

101 Cherokee St. - 7 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

THE RAGLE BROTHERS

The Ragle Brothers are a local duo out of Mount Carmel. Brothers Tony and Chris are making their way around the region, playing shows and charming crowds. They play a variety of different music that the region loves. Don't miss them at Sleepy Owl this Saturday Night!

151 E. Main St. - 8 p.m.