Former U.S. poet laureate visiting ETSU

The event event will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Reece Museum, followed by a poetry reading at 7:30 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium. Both events are free and open to the public, and the ETSU bookstore will offer Wright's books for sale at both.

Wright was named to a two-year term as poet laureate of the United States in 2014, and among the many honors and awards he has received for his poetry is a Pulitzer Prize for his 1997 poetry collection “Black Zodiac.”

Two years ago, Kingsport honored Wright and his accomplishments by erecting a free-standing marker outside the children's entrance at the Kingsport Public Library.

Born in 1935 in Pickwick Dam, Tennessee, Wright spent much of his childhood in Kingsport, which provides the backdrop for some of his most memorable poems. Wright attended Davidson College and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and he began reading and writing poetry when he was stationed in Italy with the U.S. Army.

“My father worked for the TVA, and we moved around a lot,” Wright said. “In 1945, we came to Kingsport and my father worked for the construction side of Eastman. That's where I was from age 10 until my freshman year at D-B.”

After finishing college and enlisting in the U.S. Army, Wright moved away from Kingsport but came back several times a year to visit his parents, who chose to remain in Kingsport until their death.

In the summer of 1953, at the age of 17, Wright worked at the Kingsport Times-News as the night side police reporter, a job he remembers fondly.

“I spent my first week learning to type because I was just a high school kid. Somehow my father got me the job because he knew a photographer who worked there,” Wright said. “I sat there and perfected my amazing three fingered style over a week, and then I went out, did some little stories or wrote up stuff.

“It was just for the summer, but I didn't want to go to college then. I really like it, I enjoyed it.”

Among his many collections of poetry are such award-winning volumes as “Country Music: Selected Early Poems,” “Scar Tissue” and “Chickamauga.” His most recent collection, “Caribou,” was published in 2014.

Wright taught at the University of California-Davis for several years before returning to the South, where he taught at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville as the Souder Family Professor of English until his retirement.

In addition to his Pulitzer Prize, Wright received the 2013 Bollingen Prize, the American Academy of Arts and Letters Award of Merit Medal, a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship and the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize. In 1999, he was elected a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets.

For more information, call the ETSU Department of Literature and Language at (423) 439-4339. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at (423) 439-8346.